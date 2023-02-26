Yuma school district hosting job fair on March 15

YUMA — The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) will host a job fair for all open positions within the district on Wednesday, March 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the district office boardroom.
According to a press release from YUHSD, the event – which is a twice-annual venture by YUHSD – will feature individual representatives from each of the district’s high schools as well as departments within the district, including special education, human resources, transportation, business, teaching and learning, and more.
“Employee recruitment is always something that we take seriously,” said YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza in the release. “We want to show off the best of what YUHSD has to offer and, in turn, recruit and hire the best people and professionals."
"Hosting a job fair with all of our campuses and departments under one roof, gives job seekers an opportunity to meet with hiring managers and leaders and get a feel for what areas they may have interest,” Brienza said.
Individuals interested in attending the job fair are encouraged to RSVP by filling out a brief form – bit.ly/YUHSDJobFair2023. To view open positions, please visit yumaunion.org and click “employment opportunities.”
The YUHSD district office is located at 3150 S. Avenue A, Yuma AZ, 85364.
