Sometimes, readers, things are simply out of our control.
Friday evening our press was knocked out of commission unexpectedly, forcing the Yuma printing team to resort back to our antique manual plate bender to print today's edition.
Having to use this manual plate bender is the reason for all black and white pages today. However, we are pushing ahead, thinking of these pages as unique editions with extremely unusual circumstances.
As always, our top priority is to deliver our readers the news, regardless of the circumstances.
We’ll be back in color as soon as we get the new parts we need for the repairs to the printing press. Please check in with www.ivpressonline.com for full color photos to go along with our stories.
In the meantime, thank you for your patience and understanding! We very much appreciate you, our loyal readers.
