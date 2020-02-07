BUHSD
is taking applications for the
following positions:
One P/T Van Driver
(split shift -6:30 to 8:30 am and 2:00 to 4:00 pm);
Two PT Security Aides
(11:25 am to 3:10 pm).
HS Diploma or equivalent.
Salary:
$19.50 to $21.95 hourly.
Apply by:
2/20/20
Apply at
480 North Imp. Ave.,
Brawley, CA 92227
For additional requirements and information you may apply online @ https://edjoin.org, or call Cass Martinez-Proo at 760-312-6064
(Employment Contingent Upon Clearance of Fingerprinting, TB and Drug Testing) EOE
