CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Is recruiting for the following positions
CERTIFICATED VACANCY
Substitute Teachers
$130 for a day and $78 for 3 periods or less
Deadline to apply: Tues. March 17, 20 @ 4:00pm
COACHING VACANCY
Central Union High School
Head JV Girls Volleyball
Head Frosh Girls Volleyball
Fall Season 20-21
Starting Stipend: $2,680
Deadline to apply: Fri. March 27, 20 @ 4:00pm
CLASSIFIED VACANCY
Bus Driver Trainer/Bus Driver
8-hour, 12-month
$3,802 - $5,809 monthly plus benefits
Deadline to apply: Fri. March 20, 20 @ 4:00pm
Apply online: www.Edjoin.org/centralunionhsd
Employment contingent upon fingerprint clearance, health exam and eligibility to be employed.
For further information call:
(760) 336-4500
Equal Employment Opportunity Employer
