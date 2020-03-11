CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Is recruiting for the following positions

CERTIFICATED VACANCY

Substitute Teachers

$130 for a day and $78 for 3 periods or less

Deadline to apply: Tues. March 17, 20 @ 4:00pm

COACHING VACANCY

Central Union High School

Head JV Girls Volleyball

Head Frosh Girls Volleyball

Fall Season 20-21

Starting Stipend: $2,680

Deadline to apply: Fri. March 27, 20 @ 4:00pm

CLASSIFIED VACANCY

Bus Driver Trainer/Bus Driver

8-hour, 12-month

$3,802 - $5,809 monthly plus benefits

Deadline to apply: Fri. March 20, 20 @ 4:00pm

Apply online: www.Edjoin.org/centralunionhsd

Employment contingent upon fingerprint clearance, health exam and eligibility to be employed.

For further information call:

(760) 336-4500

www.cuhsd.net

Equal Employment Opportunity Employer

