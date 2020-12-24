CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Is recruiting for the following positions
CLASSIFIED VACANCIES
Utilities Trades Technician (Emphasis in Plumbing)
12-month, 8-hours per day
$22.57 - $24.35 per hour
Deadline to apply: Friday, January 1, 2020 @ 4:00pm
Nutrition Services Assistant I
2-hours and 3-hours positions available
10-month,
$15.26 per hour
Apply online: www.Edjoin.org/centralunionhsd
Employment contingent upon fingerprint clearance, health exam and eligibility to be employed.
For further information call:
(760) 336-4500
Equal Employment Opportunity Employer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.