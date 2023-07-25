110 IN THE SHADE: A Post Pandemic Vacation

During the winter of 2019-2020, we planned a big vacation to a far northern destination, Norway. We had been on a cruise to Denmark and other Nordic countries before and enjoyed it so we wanted to see beautiful Norway. However, by the spring of 2020, I was obtaining refunds for all the travel plans made to get us to northern Europe. The travel industry was collapsing under the weight of Covid 19. I was disappointed and scared of the effects of the pandemic. During the Covid years, we did nearby vacations to Arizona and San Diego.
I believe that travel expands our perspectives, and I enjoy traveling to places far away and exotic. I never gave up on one day visiting Norway, and we did. In late June, we flew from San Diego to Amsterdam from where the cruise originated. We sailed the Norwegian coast for two weeks. Wow.
The west coast of the country is known for its fjords, large scoured waterways carved by glaciers tens of thousands of years ago that created deep waterways from the North Sea into the interior of the country. Some are over a hundred miles long and the shores of the fjords are dotted by beautiful summer and year-round homes. The settlements range from isolated farms to small cities. The buildings are colorful. Small black and white ferries carry passengers from one point to another. The ferries and snow capped mountains are reminiscent of Alaska. The skies, however, are usually gray. It’s often chilly, in the ‘60’s. And this is summer. Precipitation is year round causing the entire country to be covered in green from grasses to trees.
The view from the Rotterdam was ever changing due to variations in light, the sea, the size of the fjords, and the mountain ranges. The Rotterdam is the newest ship of the Holland America Line (HAL). We have cruised the Mexican and California coasts with HAL from San Diego. The Holland America line does not have zip lines or dozens of restaurants. Its ships are medium size. The beautiful Rotterdam carries 2800 passengers and a crew of about 950. It doesn’t get much more relaxing.
I was glad that Amsterdam was to be our port of embarkation. Tourist alerts warn that it’s too overwhelmed by visitors in the summer. Well, the red light district is. A friend assured me it would be fine, and it was. Certainly, there are crowded parts of the city, but we never had a problem getting around either by walking or the number 2 tram which connected us from our hotel's neighborhood to the city center. If you go, I recommend purchasing the “I Amsterdam city card” on-line from home. It includes entry into the renovated Rijksmuseum, home to many of Rembrant’s paintings, a canal boat tour-not to be missed, and unlimited use of public transit, such as our #2 tram. I had been to the Rijksmuseum in the 1980’s. It’s completely modernized and lovely, and again it is wise to make a reservation using your I Amsterdam card or a credit card ahead of time.
Make no mistake about it. This trip required a lot of planning and some frustration. But the up-front time spent planning paid off. It’s not that our trip didn’t have some glitches, several self inflicted, but the air and cruise portions of the trip were smooth. We booked air through Holland America, and I believe it was cheaper than Expedia or Kyak.
Amsterdam is a cosmopolitan city, a rainbow city. We so enjoyed sitting at a street side cafe watching the show pass by. I bought a three pack of gouda cheese downtown that I then hauled around in my back pack. I was afraid we wouldn’t find it again, and it was difficult locating specific shops and restaurants even with Google maps. We didn’t know the streets.
People were friendly and patient with us. The Dutch are largely bilingual and English speakers are everywhere. Pointing works too.
Next week I’ll describe the Norwegian ports of the cruise. We even received constancias (certificates) for crossing into the Arctic Circle.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.