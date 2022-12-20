110 IN THE SHADE: All I Want for Christmas

I can remember the holiday song, “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth.” The song is sung from the perspective of a five year old. I’m a bit older than five, but my sentiments are similar. I don’t need any more front teeth, and I don’t need much more of anything.
All I really want is for my Epson printer to be repaired, although that hope is dimming. I wanted to talk with the computer geeks, but they are surrounded by a telephone and computer cordon which I haven’t been able to breach. Oh, yes. And maybe some coffee, though I have lost that compelling desire for morning coffee that used to drive me into the kitchen when I was barely awake. So, truth be known, I do want some stuff but not much.
I gave myself an early present. A one pound package of Peet’s Holiday Blend. It arrived last week when a late model Ford Escort pulled up in front of our house. I was planting flowers by our front walk. A guy got out of the car wearing a UPS vest. No big brown truck for this delivery. I thanked him and told him to put the package down on the sidewalk.
Those of you who know Peet’s coffee understand it’s not for the faint of heart. It’s usually a dark roast. Otherwise, why bother? I sound brave, but I’ve cut back on my consumption. It amazes me how my body and digestion change with the years. Nothing really prepares us for this. Likewise, contemporaries of mine have sworn off salsa complaining of spicy hotness. They’ve become more appreciative of flan. It goes down smoother.
The store-bought snap dragons and pansies planted along our front walkway add some color to a fading cold weather landscape though they are growing slowly. The recently planted tomato and lettuce seeds are also taking their time. Blame the day’s highs often being in the low 60’s. Aside from the flowers, only the arugula is in the ground.
As I drive around the Valley I see harvest crews entering full, green fields. Wherever lettuce is harvested now money will rain down on that operation. Weather is poor across the nation, and it’s about to get worse before Christmas. I don’t recall head lettuce being as expensive in local stores as it has been lately or it not being available at all. I still have a month to go before I’ll be able to pick my own greens and be salad-self-sufficient for a couple of months. It’s one of the pleasures of winter in the Valley as is having small crops of Meyer lemons and juicy Fairchild tangerines to pick from backyard trees.
It seems as though we jumped from last summer’s hot days into winter weather without a temperate break in between. No doubt the Snow Birds consider this shorts and T-shirt weather, but for locals, this is downright cold. You can tell by all of the sweatshirts and pants walking around.
In August, I eye these heavy sweaters and corduroy pants with amazement. Will I ever really wear these clothes? Now, even the thick sweaters seem inadequate. Turn up that heater.
All I really want for Christmas is a small Christmas Eve party with family and friends. Our troubles will be out of sight, and there will be lots to be thankful for. A cup of coffee, anyone?
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
