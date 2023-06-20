110 IN THE SHADE: All that you will ever need, and then some

I shop. I watch TV. I read advertisements that we receive in the mail. I’m a true American consumer. I even shop at a large, local big box stores. There’s a giant sign that hovers over it, at least in our imaginations, “Consume more, never less.” I enter that store for three items: chocolate chip cookies, pharmaceuticals, and toilet paper. I leave it a hundred dollars or more lighter.
How do I allow my pocket to be so easily picked? It’s because this big box store is a kind of Disneyland for shoppers. Need a flashlight? How about three, batteries included? I need two at the most, but it’s a good deal, or so I rationalize. A worker who is stocking this particular display assures me it is a good deal. This is known as positive re-enforcement. We get to talking. A guy can never have too many flashlights. We contemplate this simple truth. And our dear wives can never have too many (you fill in the blank): little black dresses, pairs of shoes, purses, and never a flashlight. When the lights go out, it’s honey where did you put the flashlight?
I suppose it goes beyond consumerism. Perhaps it’s something primal. Security, maybe. If one flashlight breaks, or if cousin Johnny who never returns things borrows it, we have a backup. Actually two since it was a three pack. We’re saved. My dear wife feels similarly about purses, but it is not the worry of others not returning them. It’s situational. One can never predict all of the occasions for which the perfect purse must be found. So, it’s best to have a closet or trunk full.
The downside of so many purses, however, is that it is a heroic act to change purses and expect to transfer all essential items from one to another. It just never happens. Just as no two snowflakes are the same, no two purses are alike, and there is the danger of missing an item in a small pocket and failing to transfer it to the newly chosen purse. Like a phone charger. The world stops until the errant charger is found.
Some time ago, I heeded public safety warnings and bought a package of two smoke detectors at the big box store. Dutifully, I installed them. It was a few months before alarm number one started beeping, very loudly. Oh, no! There must be a fire somewhere in the house. But no smoke was detected inside or outside. For a moment I thought the odorous feedlots near El Centro may have triggered the alarm. This is not a bad idea so at least I’d be warned to shut the windows.
At the risk of going deaf, I took the smoke alarm from the ceiling and brought it outside. I pressed the test button. Beeping persisted. I tried prying it open. Nothing. I finally found an off switch, a ball-peen hammer. I’m not prone to violence, but this worked.
Months later a friend was in the house, and alarm number two began squawking. She freaked. I was in the yard and hadn’t heard a thing. Eventually, I removed the alarm and put it outside. Sometime later I returned it to the big box store in a sealed plastic bag. It was still beeping, though less loudly since I had pried it open a bit. “No, sir. We don’t receive many returns of these alarms.” That’s because the consumer has already crushed it with large tools.
These are the modern day adventures of the American consumer. I’m still trying to comprehend the brilliance of pizza delivery insurance as depicted in a TV ad. I love the mini-drama of, “I noticed you had an ISSUE with your last delivery.” No. The pizza’s cardboard-like taste is not worthy of a claim.
And amidst all of this consumerism, people are complaining about high inflation. The price of meat is up. Gas stays stubbornly high. The wristwatch band I just bought cost more than the watch itself. But I need to go shopping. It does the soul good.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.