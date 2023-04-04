It should have been nap time on Saturday after a delicious lunch at the Thai Bistro in the eastern part of the Imperial Valley Mall. Instead we drove over to the Strike Zone up on Imperial Avenue for the SDSU watch party. The Strike Zone was Saturday-afternoon lively. I loved to see the kids running at full speed right by the large sign that states, “No Running.”
When we arrived, the Aztecs were tied with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) the Owls. Throughout most of the first half, the score had see-sawed between the two teams. The bookies had called it well. SDSU was a mere 1.5-point favorite.
Just before halftime and then into the second half, FAU pulled ahead extending their lead to 14. We had headed home by then. Having watched SDSU come from behind and beat teams defensively in the second half, I wasn’t as worried as I might have been. Aztec coach, Brian Dutcher, appeared cool. Why should I worry? My dear wife claims she can’t watch sports due to the high drama, but she usually comes running to the TV set when I begin to cheer or use language unapproved by churches.
Well, to cut to the end, the Aztecs were down 71 to 70 with under a half minute left. The announcers were wondering why Coach Dutcher didn’t call a time out (he later joked he had run out of plays) as the Aztecs grabbed a rebound and rushed down court. Lamont Butler had the ball and tossed a jumper toward the basket. As the ball arced toward the net, time expired. The buzzer sounded and a red light outlined the backboard. The two point basket was good, and, miraculously, SDSU moved on to the championship game. All sorts of firsts were celebrated about this incredible ending. Significantly, it was the first time a final buzzer basket won the game for a trailing team. Needless to say, FAU was crushed having led most of the game.
But wait. Another great game’s results. On Sunday, the women’s NCAA National Championship game was played. Louisiana State University (LSU) upset Iowa 102 to 85. LSU didn’t receive the memos about how great Iowa was. The Hawkeyes, led by their high scoring guard and the Associate Press’ Caitlin Clark, Player of the Year. But to be fair, Iowa was only favored by 3.5 points. It’s the first national championship for any LSU basketball team. The women were headed by their exceptional Cajun coach, Kim Mulkey. Mulkey has won national championships coaching other teams. She, herself as a player, has won gold medals in Pan American and Olympic basketball games.
The Aztecs’ overall success was possible due to a balanced team in scoring and other statistics. I noticed one player has an unusual name. He is Aguek Arop, born in South Sudan. He grew up in Omaha, Nebraska where he played for an elite high school team and where he gained his U.S. citizenship. He’s a forward for SDSU.
The increasing international tenor of the sport is also illustrated by the dominating center for the University of Connecticut Huskies, Adam Sanogo. Sanogo is from Bamako, Mali in the Sahel. He played for a great high school team, the Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey. In a Final Four matchup on Saturday, UConn beat the University of Miami, 72 to 59. Sanogo, a center at 6-foot-9 and 245-pounds, played a huge part in the Huskies’ victory.
SDSU and UConn play for the championship Monday evening.
Go Aztecs!
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
