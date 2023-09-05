110 IN THE SHADE: Boulders, Bighorns, and an Animal Biway

I hope you have been following this newspaper and other news sources concerning the Valley’s unusual storms. The monsoon of last week did more damage in Niland and the North End. However, Tropical Storm Hilary has had some major affects on interstate travel. As Caltrans has reported, a boulder the size of a school bus and smaller rocks closed I-8 east temporarily. It is now open to one lane. West bound traffic is fully open.
I returned from a brief trip to San Diego late last week. The cooler temperatures were canceled by the high humidity making it uncomfortable. Was it worth the trip? To my surprise, the rock falls on I-8 were further east, down the grade, than I had expected. Caltrans and contractor trucks were parked along the closed right-hand lane. Caltrans announcements had warned drivers of delays on I-8 east near In-Ko-Pah County Park. This had prompted me to get an earlier than usual start. For most of you this is not an early start at all. Admittedly, I am challenged with arising early. But it was a weekday before the Labor Day rush had begun so the one lane was flowing smoothly.
It’s not easy to be an accurate reporter driving along a winding highway at 75 mph, but I did spot a worker on the rock face about half way up the mountainside. He was secured by a rope and stood out from the reddish rock face. I could imagine that he was checking for more loose boulders. I just hope he is well paid.
There was speculation among me and my friends as to what Caltrans is going to do with that one immense boulder that sits alongside the right hand lane. I mentioned they may have to blow it up. But that would require a lot of explosives with the resulting pieces again blocking the entire east bound freeway. Others thought it could be pushed further to the side of the freeway. Obviously, they haven’t seen it.
The impacted part of the freeway and In-Ko-Pah Park are actually in San Diego County. No one in San Diego would mind if we claimed it. That’s the “back country,” uninhabited and forgotten. However, the park is a San Diego County park. It contains giant rock formations that seem sculpted by Dali. Way back in the 1980s, a photographer from this newspaper took beautiful photos of a snowfall dusting desert cactus in the park. I’ve hiked there once on a day that turned incredibly rainy and windy. My clothing was soaked through. The Border Patrol keeps a tight lookout on the area. Could it be that one of the park’s rock formations is known as Smugglers’ Cave?
If you are lucky, you might see bighorn sheep in the area. We have on the westbound side of the freeway, and this poses a problem. How do they cross safely to the eastern side of I-8, to the lambing areas of these Peninsula bighorn sheep?
Enter the California Wildlife Conservation Board. It recently awarded a grant of $5.8 million to the University of California Davis’ (UCD) Road Ecology Center and Wildlands Network. UCD will investigate and design crossings or undercrossings for wildlife including bighorn sheep, pumas, mule deer, and other species. Records of bighorn sheep being struck by vehicles along I-8 in Imperial County will guide the location of safe animal passages. Research on safe passage for wild animals is done by a group of state, nonprofit, and tribal organizations.
I have read about this being done in other states, and it has been successful in preventing collisions with animals. For more information, go to i8wildlifecrossing.org.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
