110 IN THE SHADE: Cruising the coasts of British Columbia and Alaska

Stretched far apart, I can see occasional lights on the main shore or lighthouses on the islands we are slipping by. If the lights are bunched up, it’s indicative of tiny shoreline settlements among these sprawling islands and coastal summer communities. They are safe harbors for all kinds of pleasure craft from fishing boats to sailboats and luxury yachts. In the daytime, a British Columbia ferry, toy like in the distance, can be sighted zigging and zagging among islands that appear barely inhabited.
The ship we are on is a medium size cruise ship. It makes little noise. It barely ripples the smooth surface of the waterway. We are somewhere in the Queen Charlotte Strait with Vancouver Island to the west. It could be the sound of a dog barking that is heard across five miles of open water. The dogs must go crazy when there’s the scent of a bear in the neighborhood. It’s now 9 PM yet there’s still the feint glow from the pink sunset since we are further north. This is a place of contemplation, fishing, and boating for the small number of people who live out here on the peninsulas and islands of western British Columbia.
Some of these communities are most easily accessed by boat so it’s appropriate that this northwest route is known as the Alaska Marine Highway. Tug boats and huge barges carrying shipping containers substitute for diesel tractor trailers. Five summer homes might be uneasily perched on a rock island covered in tall trees. It often appears that only Spider Man could make his way from the house down to the water where boats are moored on ingenious docks.
Place your finger on a map and move it northwest of Seattle, our starting point, toward coastal Alaska, and that’s where we are at this moment. We are on a slow boat to Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, and Glacier Bay, Alaska. Here U.S. territory clings to the coast making close neighbors with the Canadian land mass that extends east across North America. Glacier Bay is cruising only. It’s a U.S. National Park, and the ship is visited by a National Parks guide. She explains the topography of the bay. It’s beautiful and sad at the same time. When John Muir visited over one hundred years ago, the glaciers were much more extensive. All but one has receded Also, this is the home of the Tlingit tribe whom Muir visited..
First Nations, as they are known in Canada, settled on these hillsides catching salmon and carving totems. What a place it must have been before the white traders of the Hudson Bay Company came with their British made goods: blankets, guns and cook pots. It was a rugged life for certain but connected to the sea, rivers and the land in ways we have forgotten. One would learn to scent weather and seasons. No need for smart phone weather updates. Connectivity had an entirely different meaning for people living on the land. But it’s too easy to slip into romanticizing another time when the reality was managing not to run out of food before the spring.
The weather becomes chillier. No snowflakes, though. It is a reminder that the Canadians will be visiting us in January as we are cooking carne asada and sitting out late at night telling stories of whales and eagles seen in the northwest country. How can you tell if they are Canadians? Locals are decked out in sweat pants and tops. Canadians are in shorts and T-shirts and only get excited about hockey.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
