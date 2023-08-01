110 IN THE SHADE: Cruising through Norway

As I wrote last week, we went on a fabulous two-week cruise from Amsterdam to the west coast of Norway during the first half of July. It was a post-pandemic trip that had been canceled three years before.
We sailed from the cruise ship terminal in central Amsterdam. City officials are under pressure to close it and cancel cruise ship arrivals to lessen day tripper tourism. I don’t believe all ships will be barred from arriving or departing from there. It’s too lucrative for the city.
It’s a day and a half voyage from Amsterdam to Norway, north through Dutch waterways and a giant lock into the North Sea. So the first full day was at sea. I’m a postwar kid, and the North Sea was what I used to see on “Victory at Sea,” a documentary TV program of WW2 sea battles. Well that’s what it looked like. Eight foot swells, heavy rain and gale force winds. It only lacked Nazi U-boats. Thank goodness that is history. I needed 1/2 of a Dramamine tablet and a couple of ginger capsules, and we were on our way.
Our first stop was Eidford, a small town on a fjord, of course, that presented us with a nice coffee shop, fresh baked pastries, and a hilly walk around a pedestrian area. Each home had a yard with cherry and apple trees. The cherries we sampled were delicious, much better than the fruit we bought at the town co-op. It’s hard to beat west coast cherries as my recent trips to Southern California grocery stores have proved.
On board we ate very well. It being a north European cruise, we had a selection of smoked fish: herring, trout, and salmon. I was in heaven and growing gills was only an added benefit. I ate fish about twice a day.
Most of the eight or so stops along Norway’s west coast were at fjords which allowed the ship to cruise further inland. Some fjords are over 100 miles long. Each is different. Some have sloping land down to the water lined with white and red painted homes. Steep waterfalls exist along fjords with mountains nearby the shoreline. I’ve learned that Norway has an abundance of hydropower historically using it to power saw mills and other industry.
I’m fascinated by the dispersed nature of year-round and summer settlements on remote fjords. From the ship, small roads and electric power lines can be seen bringing a touch of civilization to homes and businesses far from Bergen and Oslo. Fjord areas suffer from avalanches and occasional tsunamis, but the Norwegians are a hardy people.
A memorable stop was in Honningsvag which brought us to the Arctic Circle. We boarded buses which then took us to the North Cape or Nordkapp. It is claimed to be the northernmost point in Europe. We even received constancias from Holland America for the Arctic Circle Crossing. The drive was pleasant on an incredibly narrow highway. There were occasional sightings of reindeer grazing and views of the blue ocean set against treeless green hills.
Nordkapp has a huge hall with a bar, restaurant, museum, and one of the largest gift shops in Europe. We settled for more postcards. North Cape is not always accessible, even in summer. Weather rules, and it was cold but sunny.
An itinerary change brought us across the North Sea to Lerwick, the Shetland Islands, Scotland. We’re fans of the PBS mystery series, “Shetland.” Ann Cleeves is the prolific author of this and other book series set in northern Scotland so I was doing my homework reading “Raven Black” and “White Nights.” Shetland was ruled by the Vikings for hundreds of years, and the residents celebrate their Nordic roots.
The trip was full of adventures. We got very lost trying to get from Bergen’s city center back to the ship. It got exciting as we approached the ship’s all aboard time. We just made it.
Travel is a trip.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu
