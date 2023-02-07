110 IN THE SHADE: Do You Wanna Dance?

Why do people gather to dance? Why do people need face to face interaction versus telephone or social media contact? Why do children need in-person classroom education as contrasted with Zoom learning? The discussion became interesting.
I can’t say we answered each of these questions sufficiently. Goodness knows a lot of ink has been spilled over these issues since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. But we enjoyed discussing them.
Statistical data and teachers’ individual experiences show that grade school students’ achievement in language arts and mathematics fell behind by about a year during the pandemic. Zoom learning was not effective for the vast majority of students. This was due to lack of connectivity to the web, lack of a learning structure at home, and frequent distractions in a non-classroom setting. Some parochial schools and home schooling efforts fared better due to existing structures that continued face-to-face learning in modified forms during the pandemic.
Mental health among teens also suffered as schools’ social activities became limited or canceled all together. I heard complaints by high school students who had their graduation ceremonies and proms canceled. Young people forfeited important social milestones and in-person schooling for the sake of protecting older generations who were more susceptible to the Corona virus. Sports events, clubs, and dances were canceled.
News media and public service ads have been frequently emphasizing the need for mental health services for teens. Corona virus isolation has been particularly impactful on them. Social media, it appears, has been a poor substitute for in-person contact. Children mature when in contact with other children. The public school system, as maligned as it is, is responsible for our children’s social maturation as well as equipping students with skills to be successful at work and in the community.
Children, however, aren’t alone in dealing with the impacts of the Corona virus, its lock downs, its medical impact, and isolation. Those over 65 years have had the highest rate of COVID deaths and hospitalizations. Plus, seniors have avoided congregate settings and public places. Now, things are coming back. Gone is the panic buying of toilet paper at Costco and Walmart. Back are senior dances at the Calexico Community Center.
The return of senior dances, in this case an early Valentine’s Dance, is a sure sign that things have improved. We attended the dance last Friday night, which also happened to be my birthday, making me even more eligible for the reduced price senior ticket. I purchased the tickets knowing that my dear wife is a dancing fool and would enjoy a return to cumbia heaven. We were not disappointed.
Our hats are off to Calexico Parks and Recreation for sponsoring the dance and decorating the community center as if it were a giant Valentine’s card. Speaking of the need to get out and comingle, this was the place to be. There was, of course, an accomplished DJ. I didn’t recognize him and wondered how the playlist could exactly follow that played at the last dance three years ago. Also, I didn’t see old friends who might have been staying home or had passed during the prior three years. Men were scarce, but women carried on, or danced on as if there had been no interruption in boogaloo time.
It took a while for the crowd to warm up, but once it did there were no time outs. Oh, there was a raffle and the crowning of the Valentine king and queen, but it was quickly back to some serious dancing. Selena, Celia Cruz, Ritchie Valens, and many groups I couldn’t name. One of my favorites is Elvis Crespo. His hit “Suavemente” gets everybody out on the dance floor. No Steely Dan, but who can dance to that?
I don’t know why white, middle class dancing disappeared. Too many electronic toys, especially TV, leading to isolation? My parents met at a social club dance over 75 years ago. I owe them.
Friday night, everyone danced. Fat and skinny, old and older. People enjoyed being out with other people, and it showed. Cumbias, anyone?
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
