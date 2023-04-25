110 IN THE SHADE: Earth Day year-round

Where were you on Earth Day Saturday April 22? Driving around in your Dodge Charger or Cadillac Escalade and stopping often at gas stations? Or were you planting a tree at the coming El Centro Dog Park or attending the IID Earth Day celebration in Imperial?
I suppose you can balance out the positive and negative impacts you have on the environment. You can drive a gas guzzling car and plant trees year-round although it would be less harmful to the environment if you drove a car or truck, a hybrid, that ran on batteries part of the time. The point is that you do have an impact, and we won’t get anywhere with improving the environment for ourselves, our children, and grandchildren if we are not aware of that impact.
Earth Day founded on April 22, 1970 was a successful attempt to show the nation and world that we needed to be aware of the human impact on the environment and ways to improve it. Elected officials need to see public support. They did by the millions, and the first Earth Day inspired the passing of the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act. In July of 1970 the Environmental Protection Agency was established.
Is protecting the environment contentious? You bet it is. Regulations force power generating plants to reduce harmful emissions and farmers to cease draining wetlands to increase agricultural acreage.
As for planting trees, I don’t think this is the best time of year to be doing so. The heat has come on so I suggest waiting until next October. Your new tree won’t get stressed in the cooler weather. Why are trees a big deal? Besides providing shade, trees sequester or store carbon from the atmosphere. They clean up the air we breathe. Some trees are better than others at doing this. IID and many cities have tree guides explaining sequestration and trees appropriate for the desert.
If you are in the market for a new or used car or truck, check out its mileage rating at fueleconomy.gov
The modest Toyota Corolla Hybrid gets over 50 mpg and beats the Toyota Prius by a couple of mpg. I like the lines and modern appearance of electric vehicles, however, I am not yet comfortable about the availability of recharging stations. That will change soon with federal infrastructure bills. The Comite Civico del Valle has received a grant to promote electric vehicles and will be installing 40 vehicle charging stations throughout the Valley. Imperial County has the least EV chargers per capita in the state. The bottom line is to reduce the air pollution, green house gases, emitted by our cars and trucks.
So what else can we do year-round to protect the environment? 1. Avoid idling your car. We waste gas by idling thus adding to greenhouse gases and pollution. Sometimes I think Imperial Valley has the highest per capita rate of drive-thru restaurants in the state. Even supposedly green businesses, e.g., Starbucks, keep building drive-thrus here adding to air pollution. Park that car and walk a few yards to get your taco or coffee.
2. Plant arid land greenery around your house. You really don’t need that water guzzling lawn. Learn about dryland landscaping. It can be beautiful.
3. Install a low flow shower head if you haven’t already. Utilities will give you a couple for free.
4. Use soaker hoses for your yard instead of sprinklers. Your plants will thank you.
5. Talk with your children about how you can take small steps to protect the environment. See earthday.org
6. Buy less plastic bottles. They end up polluting the ocean and other waterways. Only a small fraction are recycled. Use refillable bottles. Water delivery can be less expensive than all those cluttering bottles.
7. Get your home weatherized. IID and other utilities support home and business weatherization for little cost. You will save energy and see a lower power bill.
So it’s not difficult to celebrate Earth Day year-round. We’ve just scratched the surface. It does take awareness that we are all responsible for the environment and the legacy we’ll leave for our children and grandchildren.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
