110 IN THE SHADE: Earth, Wind, Fire

I have just watered the small flower patches in the front yard. Surprisingly, the pansies and snapdragons have projected incredible color for months. These smaller flowers are now being dwarfed by Jack and the Beanstalk-like sunflowers that appear to grow daily. The sunflowers return without replanting seeds. Plus, two weeks ago, I gambled on a late planting of butterfly and wildflower seeds.
It’s always interesting how fast our seasons change. We can go from frost warnings to warm daytime temps in a week or two. It’s been a great year for gardening so we’ll see what new flowers grow.
There was success with lettuce and other greens as well. Just as lettuce prices at grocery stores peaked at over one dollar a head, the leaf lettuce began to grow enough to pick. Initially, the salads of Salad Bowl, Gourmet Blend, Rocket Arugula, and Black Seeded Simpson were small. Then as the greens grew to a mature size so did the salads. I struck out with the first sowing of older Mizuna seeds. Fresh Mizuna seeds were quickly ordered from Nichols Nursery in Oregon. I did a second sowing, and the fast growing Mizuna joined the daily salads. It’s an easy to grow, slightly tangy green, origin Japan.
Perhaps, most satisfying of all are the 16 potted tomato plants grown from seed. Because of our mild winters, tomatoes can be grown from seed beginning in October. We grow them in small milk cartons gathered from school lunches. Then the seedlings are transplanted into 5 gallon pots. The pot soil is rich but well draining. I have 4x4 above ground growing beds that work well for lettuce but are too shallow for the tomatoes, thus the pots.
The tomatoes have flourished due to daily watering, rich soil, and cool nights between 59 and 68 degrees. Warm days are a given. Last year we had beautiful plants but little fruit. This year promises more as loads of green tomatoes have appeared in the transition from yellow flowers to fruit. Early Girl, and Roma/San Marzano are excellent desert tomatoes. Vince gave me some of his favorite cherry tomatoes, also happy to grow here. I cook these tomatoes into Italian sauce for pasta.
The second element, wind, is less happy to report about. Since October 2022, we have been dealing with wild wind leading to broken branches and near misses. Our neighbor lost a giant pine tree that dates from the 1930s. Another nearby neighbor had a felled power line that led us to block our street for safety. A few blocks north, a homeowner lost a large tree, and it hasn’t been replaced.
Recently, we had a large sumac branch break during one of these gusty wind storms. It fell east over a fence to land on our neighbors’ utility shed. Ouch! It took three of us to chop up the green crown, chain saw the large branch, and clean up. Then, we had to straighten out the bent parts of the shed. Last Monday during another wind storm featuring 60 mph gusts, I kept a worried watch on our trees as if I could do anything to prevent another break.
A friend suggested I needn't even discuss the coming fire. It’s already here with initial hot temperatures in the mid-90s. Today is supposed to hit 99. We’ve been spared to date with an unusually cool winter. I don’t remember one when we didn’t have five or so days in mid-January when the temps turned hot. It was ditch the jeans and find the shorts. That didn’t happen this year, and even the beginning of April has been mild.
Sometimes I place picture postcards on my desk, scenes of snow covered mountains just like what the California Sierras have looked like this year. In the midst of our most hellish days, it gives me hope that once again the atmosphere will change and bring cooling western winds. Until then, get your A/C checked out and find those summer shorts.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
