110 IN THE SHADE: Good happenings locally, or why I’m travelling less

As regular readers of this column know, I like to travel and to report on my excursions. The world is an incredibly interesting place. The more I read and the older I get, the more places attract me. However, I have time, money and bad knees, along with other ailments. It’s funny how our limitations become flipped; when I was youthful I didn’t have the money. When I was employed in a well paying job, I didn’t have the time. Now that I’ve aged, it’s difficult to gain the momentum to break out of my comfort zone. Did I pack the meds? Oh, the ironies of life!
As the heat builds, friends have been asking me, 'Why don’t you spend more time in San Diego?' There’s an easy answer. There have been a lot of engaging events here in the Valley that I’d rather attend. I’ve lived in the Valley for over forty years and have come to know a few people. Friends and local organizations attract me more than cooler weather or interesting cities. So I stick around and smile at the heat.
This past week presents two examples of interesting Valley events. My dear wife had a big day this past Wednesday. The Calexico Unified School District had its annual Employee Recognition Ceremony at the attractive Cesar Chavez Elementary School campus. There were certificated (credentialed e.g., teachers, nurses) and classified (non certified) retirees. Each retiree was announced with a brief statement about how they’d use their new found time. Some said they would work part -time. Many said they would travel (be sure to pack the meds). A surprising number said they would garden more. I like that. One retiree claimed he would clean out his garage. I’m not so sure about this being a legitimate use of found time. But the many retirees appeared happy with their decision.
Our family and friends came for my dear wife’s recognition for 35 years of service to the district. Wow! That’s a lot. Service award recipients receive a pin with a beautiful stone and a certificate announcing their service. All attendees are feted with a spread that goes from sandwiches, to cheese, to baked goods and lots in between. I told our group to eat up, and then I wouldn’t have to spring for dinner. This fell on deaf ears.
The atmosphere at the ceremony was welcoming and jubilant. It’s a fun and thankful event.
The following night was the Imperial Valley Desert Museum’s (IVDM) annual fundraiser. It’s a wine tasting and silent auction. My dear wife was recruited by Lydia, a pillar of IVDM events, to help out in the kitchen. This befuddled me since there’s a plaque in our kitchen at home that states, unequivocally, “La Reyna no Cocina (the Queen doesn’t cook). So she returned home from Calexico, changed and was off to IVDM’s wine tasting.
Foolishly, I had planned to go by the El Centro events room to see just what kitchen work entailed and maybe help out. My dear wife was rolling small pieces of Camembert cheese in slices of ham for a large hors d'oeuvres platter. I was instantly recruited to surround a platter with parsley (not my culinary calling). But I was glad to help out. I just didn’t anticipate how long that “hour” would be. The day before, IVDM volunteers had made a dozen platters of tasty finger foods that I now had the pleasure to put out on tables for the just-arriving guests. The food poured out of the kitchen and the wine flowed.
In addition to the cheese, bread, veggies, and cold cuts, a table was dedicated to sweet treats. The best was mashed dates in a twist of pastry powdered with sugar. These ran out quickly, but a few made it safely out of the building.
It was a grand evening. As Kristin O’Lear, the IVDM director said, “Everyone was on cloud wine.” I bet.
If you missed the IVDM wine tasting and silent auction, watch for next year’s date in May, and by all means, visit the museum in Ocotillo.
