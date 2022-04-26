110 IN THE SHADE: Lithium, prosperity, and Imperial Valley

This past week was rich in action, or at least speeches, about lithium extraction in Imperial Valley. Gary Redfern, writing in this newspaper, put it well when he stated that the week’s events were “a hat trick of sorts for the local lithium plans.” A hat trick in hockey is when one player scores three goals.
Lithium is a key mineral necessary for the production of batteries for electric vehicles, EVs for short. The Salton Sea area, and the geothermal industry in particular, is rich in this mineral so the “prospectors” have come running. We are witnessing a modern day, California “gold” rush. The question remains, will Imperial County profit well from the focus on lithium as local promoters of “Lithium Valley” hope and promise.
I’m a strong advocate for electric vehicles and have written columns promoting their development. The transition to EVs is a necessary step in the reduction of green house gasses produced by gasoline (carbon) powered vehicles. I hope policy leaders of both parties do not wait until the rising sea levels of their nearest body of water begins flowing over their doorsteps before they take global warming seriously. By then it’ll be too late.
While I hear lots of positive things in last week’s speeches, I am cautious about entrepreneurs’ and politicians’ promises. I want to see Imperial County profit well from lithium extraction. This is often rated as the poorest county in California, and it deserves to share in lithium extraction. Resource extraction historically profits the corporations involved and little good arrives at the local community level.
A major boost to the Valley would be large-scale employment. Well-paid middle-class jobs create a beneficial cycle. Workers buy homes and patronize retail stores. They also pay taxes leading to better schools, roads and libraries.
If you didn’t follow last week’s news, you might not have seen that U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm held a “listening session” at Calipatria High School. We rarely have a Cabinet secretary visit the Valley. Local opinion leaders and elected officials were present to share with Granholm their expectations about lithium resource extraction. Granholm is the former two-time governor of Michigan. She made a rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2012 praising then candidate Obama for his saving the U.S. automotive industry during the Great Recession. This is significant because Granholm focused on Obama’s saving over 200,000 auto manufacturing related jobs. She probably got an earful last week on the need for well-paying jobs. She’s a strong labor advocate to have in our corner.
The other two scores of the hat trick appeared at the IVC forum organized by Tim Kelley, president and CEO of the IV Economic Development Corp. A key speaker was Lars Carlstrom who announced that his company, Statevolt, planned to build a $4 billion lithium battery manufacturing facility in Calipatria. The facility would eventually employ 2,500 workers.
Carlstrom emphasized that his proposed facility would be sited near Controlled Thermal Resources' Hell’s Kitchen geothermal and resource extraction plant. This ensures a local lithium supply chain.
A lot of credit is due to Supervisor Ryan Kelley for having the vision to shape the concept of Lithium Valley. He states that the county is formulating policy plans and EIRs to accommodate lithium production.
Efrain Silva, dean of IVC Economic Development, stated that the college will be gearing up to create courses to serve lithium manufacturing jobs. IVC has been in contact with lithium extraction companies.
Of course there are sticking points. All of the principals cite the need of large infusions of grants and loans to make Lithium Valley a reality. Federal and state sources would need to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in county infrastructure improvements, the lithium battery plant, and technological support of lithium extraction and processing.
Environmental impacts need to be closely monitored. Imperial County’s high asthma rate was noted. Lithium extraction requires large amounts of water. There are also issues of contaminated soil and toxic waste. County streamlining of EIRs should not ignore these hazards. Mitigation must be present before projects are given a green light.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu
