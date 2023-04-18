110 IN THE SHADE: Long COVID affects cities, too

Our trip began the day after Easter, a brief getaway during spring break. My daughter heads up to LA for her escapes. I favor Tucson or somewhere east for several reasons. Getting away from the coast makes sense if you want to reduce the impact of large populations. I avoid Yosemite too. The human impact on the national park is obvious from graffiti to traffic.
I usually joke with the Tucsonians that we come for cooler weather, but this time it was cooler in the Valley by a few degrees. Tucson almost reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The nightly TV weather person seemed disappointed that the city missed the record for mid-April.
I’ve been traveling to Tucson, the Old Pueblo, since the 1980s when I attended an academic conference. I’ve returned nearly every year often in the summer when it actually is a few degrees cooler. August and September also offer better hotel rates, and more importantly, chubascos or monsoons. They move in quickly dumping lots of rain and exhibiting loud thunder and lots of lightning. Don’t sit on the veranda in that metal chair.
It usually takes us 5.5 hours to reach Tucson. We stop for lunch in Gila Bend. There, we go to the Space Age Restaurant and Bar, which I like to call the Space Age Cafe, decorated in flying saucers and aliens. Recall that Art Bell used to broadcast on AM radio about Arizona extraterrestrial sightings. The Space Age Cafe carries on this tradition.
But we noticed some changes last week. The cafe’s great salad bar had been removed due to COVID, and the number of customers was way down except for one day.
On we traveled to Tucson. I enjoy quiet, but we found ourselves to be among only a handful of guests at Westward Look Resort in the Santa Catalina Foothills. The resort made us feel as though we were alone. The beautiful room hadn’t been inspected recently. The air conditioner controls didn’t work, and the TV had problems. A slat was missing from the window shades. Hadn’t anyone stayed there recently? Of course we didn’t get much information from the front desk. Repairs were promised and realized the next day.
The resort is beautifully landscaped. That has been kept up, but bits of trash subtracted from the overall impression. Business, evidently, was not flourishing.
We visited the Museum of Miniatures that exhibits over 500 dollhouses and displays of elf houses, the Adams’ Family home, Christmas scenes, etcetera. At the reception, there is a small COVID memorial asking guests to write a brief note about loved ones lost during COVID-19.
We enjoyed the museum and drove nearby to have lunch at an Indian restaurant. We found it vacated. A large chain was wrapped around the door handles. During our three day stay we found this to be common.
COVID’s impact has been to shutter restaurants and small businesses throughout the city.
Even uptown in the foothills, chichi shops appealing to middle and upper class shoppers were vacated in mini malls along Oracle Road. At Tohono Chul’s small restaurant and gardens, the menu was abbreviated, and its decadent desserts were long gone. The explanation was that the new chef didn’t do desserts.
We instead went to Frost, a nearby gelato shop. Gelato is much lower in butter fat than ice cream but richer in flavor. It’s usually more expensive than American ice cream and worth every penny. Surprisingly, the Frost chain has a store in Kuwait where it’s likely needed due to the high heat. Is Imperial Valley next? No. However, there is a wonderful Mexican paleta shop in the Valley Plaza in El Centro. [Editor's Note: It's named Paleteria La Chacanilla.]
During our last day in Tucson we visited the Museum of Art downtown. Its hours had been curtailed due to COVID. Its newest exhibits included a group of black and white photos, where the artist had obscured the faces of family and friends who had died of COVID. The exhibit was striking, however, not exceptional. I think that visual artists, writers and composers throughout the world are expressing pandemic loss in similar ways. Oddly, the Spanish flu pandemic, 1918-1919 left few traces in art or history.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
