110 IN THE SHADE: Lots of War, No Peace

I follow international news closely so I try to catch BBC News America on PBS. For many months reports on the war in Ukraine led the 20 minute program. This is Europe’s first full-scale, multi-lateral war since the World War II so it makes sense that British Broadcasting would track it closely.
While BBC still has reporters in the Ukraine and Moscow, its coverage is lessening. The same is true for the interest of the U.S. public. Far right Republicans in the House of Representatives are beginning to take positions to oppose any more U.S. military aid to Ukraine. This does reflect the general public’s appetite for continuing massive injections of U.S. military assistance, people weary of war as the U.S. did of Afghanistan.
Even those who are not attuned to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are likely familiar with Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine. He has come a long way from being a popular stand-up comedian to being the symbol of Ukraine’s brave resistance to overwhelming Russian force. Zelensky is in the Middle East one day seeking assistance from the Arab League and the next he’s in Tokyo crashing the meeting of the G-7, the richer nations of the world. He always has his hand out for financial and military assistance. He’s tireless in his patriotic mission. If there were a Nobel Prize for soliciting military weapons, Zelensky would be the hands down pick for the prize.
This fact highlights a dilemma for those who support peace and oppose war. The pundits say both sides need to lose more lives and gold before there can be serious peace discussions. Turkish President Erdogan has brokered Black Sea grain shipment agreements between the two sides. Nothing more. Pope Francis claimed to have a secret peace plan. It remains secret. And NATO just agrees to more and more arms shipments. This is to be expected as Biden and Western allies label the war a battle for democracy.
So there is plenty of international relations discussions and focus on world leaders, including Russia’s Putin, but little news about the Ukranian grunts who are facing the Russians across the Zero Line. There’s also regular news about the Wagner Group which sounds oddly like a music collective. It’s a mercenary group fighting for the Russians. Its leader has been recruiting heavily from Russian prisons. These poorly trained troops are poured into the meat grinder, often wiping out Ukranian units on the eastern front.
My interest in the Ukranian infantry in Kherson and Bakhmut was answered when the May 29 issue of The New Yorker arrived. If you can, read a library copy of the magazine. I realize it’s very New York-centric, however, each issue usually has at least one outstanding article. This week it was, “Letter from Ukraine. Underworld: The Unrelenting horrors faced by infantrymen on the Zero Line.”
The Ukranians and Russians are fighting World War I-like trench warfare with World War II-type weapons. Lots of artillery.
The author of the article, Luke Mogelson, and his photographer spent two weeks with the Ukranian infantry. The troops are drafted for an unspecified period; most likely till the end of the war or when they are killed. Many of the soldiers interviewed were in their 40’s with families in safer places. Mogelson said the majority are from the laboring classes. They receive little training.
For all the media attention of Zelensky’s success in procuring German tanks and U.S. F-16 jets, the infantry on the Zero Line has limited ammunition and antiquated weapons. Ukraine’s armed forces chief said the newer weapons are being stockpiled for the spring offensive. He apologized to the troops on the Zero Line.
The attitude of the infantry facing the Russians is fatalistic. Desertion is not uncommon, but troops are routinely unpunished when they return. All agree the Zero Line is hell. The spirit to protect Ukraine and expel the Russians remains high.
One can only admire the Ukranian soldiers, but their task is grim. It’s unfortunate that to date there are no nominees for the Nobel Peace prize, just the military acquisition prize that Zelensky will win.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu
