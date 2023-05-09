110 IN THE SHADE: Moving through spring

It is beautiful. I’m so focused on my own plants and trees that I often miss others. Keep your eyes open. There are palo verdes all over the Valley that are blooming their golden blossoms. The usually mid-size trees are in their glory. After they drop their golden flowers, they will revert to their year-round green trunk and branches.
The El Centro hospital has been in a budgetary funk for some time. We haven't heard much good news from that quarter recently. However, whomever replanted the hospital grounds some years ago deserves a belated thanks. The landscapers planted a row of a hybrid palo verdes and a decomposed granite, grassless base. The trees are Cercidium hybrid 'Desert Museum.' This semi-evergreen, thornless, Palo Verde hybrid exhibits qualities found in Foothill, Blue and Mexican Palo Verde. So they bloom those gorgeous miniature golden flowers that the bees love, but without the thorns.
Over 10 years ago we decided to take out half of our west side lawn and create a xeriscape, a landscape of low irrigation plants. It was difficult work digging out all the grass and then laying plastic over the dirt to solarize or “cook” any remaining grass roots and weeds. Months later a screen of weed cloth was placed over the area and buried. The weed cloth has worked well.
The west side became a green, blooming cactus garden especially in springtime. There was no shortage of cactus and succulent plants to populate the garden since I had many growing in pots in the backyard. The backyard was cemented years before so there was little choice but to grow plants in pots. A key to the cactus garden’s success was the planting of a Chilean mesquite that provided shade over a large portion of the garden. As Valleyites know, few plants survive our summertime western sun.
It’s all trial and error. You see which plants work in your garden. I learned to stay away from those pretty and delicate succulents that grow well in San Diego County. I favor hardy agaves and opuntias native to central Mexico and Arizona. Sometimes friends ask if that pretty succulent from South Africa will do well here. I know how much they want it so I fudge my answer knowing it won’t last a summer.
The cactus garden thrives with pink fairy dusters, blooming Santa Rita opuntias with waxy-like yellow flowers, and lots of Mexican pole cactus. I volunteered in the Balboa Park cactus garden for a couple of years. There were windfalls and clippings that made it home with me. Many have prospered and create interesting geometric forms. Plus, the large barrel cactus blooms occasionally as does the Texas sage. The plants let me know it’s springtime.
A way to start out with cactus and succulents is to check the I/2 price tables at the big box stores. Grab a couple of hardy species, though they won’t look good on clearance. Bring them home. Water a couple of times a week. (Cactus, particularly, are a mystery as to how much water they require. Just don’t rot the roots.) Repot them with good soil. Check the internet on how to create various potting mixes. Some sand and perlite is usually included for drainage.
You are not growing tomatoes so you don’t need loamy soil. But cactus and succulents need nutrients. There are numerous cactus sites on the internet so take advantage. If you become accomplished, you might even grow a saguaro in your garden. Your grandkids may be appreciative. It’s a slow grower.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
