110 IN THE SHADE: Perfect Cactus and Lots of People

As we drove west on I-8, we were passed by dozens of SUV’s with Zonie plates. They were packed with suitcases and beach toys for a wonderful week on the sand. However, all we found in San Diego was slate gray skies. May Gray was followed by June Gloom. It was not all bad. Temperatures were in the high 60’s, and the sun did decide to come out around 3pm.
We weren’t there for the beach but for Balboa Park. Specifically, the San Diego Cactus and Succulent Society holds its big show and sale on the first weekend in June just off the Prado. It’s a big deal with hundreds of categorized cactus and succulents in competition for ribbons and bragging rights. The show is held in a large room where the plants are judged on Saturday afternoon. Plus, there’s an adjoining, tent covered plaza where dozens of vendors sell cactus, succulents, pots, and rocks of every shape and size nature will permit. The entire show and sale is set up and managed by volunteers, and it’s a lot of work. Yet, faithful society members return each year to do the set up, bring food for the volunteers and vendors, and make sure none of those gorgeous plants walk off with the wrong person.
A sunny Saturday in June brings out droves of park visitors. Fuhgeddaboud parking. I heard a number of people say they spent 30 minutes hunting for a parking space. This is one of the advantages of living in the Valley. Funny how you don’t have to search for a parking space when it’s 110 degrees. No one wants to be out.
I bypass the parking hassle by catching the #7 bus from North Park. It drops me off in Balboa Park, the Museum stop, about a ten minute walk from the Prado show room. I come from a public transit family. We used buses and subways before we owned a car. Plus, I’m not currently submitting any cactus for competition or sale. One of the top competitors brings his dozen show plants in a small truck.
I only got a “D” in biology, but the friendly shoppers who are new to plants ask me basic questions which I try to answer. Plant in partial sun and don’t over water, are two important tips. Another is, experiment. Put it in the ground and see what happens. People in El Centro admire my potted plants and cactus garden. What they don’t see are all the plants who made it to the compost can, and there are many. You are going to lose plants, but growing is all about experimenting. You learn what works in your area. I tell my SD Cactus friends, I don’t bother with sissy coastal succulents as beautiful as they are. I passed on buying a beautiful aloe once I looked up its habitat. I want hardy desert plants such as agaves and opuntias native to Mexico and Arizona. Only the strong survive a Valley summer.
When I volunteer for the show it’s usually in an informational role. So I sat near the main entrance to the plant show as a greeter. People of all nationalities and ages came in for a look. At one point half of the show room seem to be filled with baby carriages and dogs on leashes. I distributed coloring sheets-outline drawings of cactus-to all the kids who passed my table. I’m always surprised at the interest children have in plants, what seems to be adult stuff. They will be Cactus Society members in 12 years.
The plant show itself is difficult to describe since it is so visual. Large green bow tie-like plants, precious miniature cactus with tiny budding flowers, and lithops, the plants that appear as though they are rocks represent a fraction of the varieties that are entered. It’s worth getting involved.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu
