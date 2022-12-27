110 IN THE SHADE: Post Christmas returns

Think of this as this as the continuation of the song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” It’s the day to return the ugly sweater and the self-sharpening knives. As long as you receive the full-return value, you’ll be OK. Don’t let them convince you that the knives are now 60% off and you’ll only get 40% of the list price. Mercy.
While you are at it, pick up some discounted Xmas lights (you never have enough) or the huge display of feeding reindeer similar to what my neighbor has on his front lawn. Only two of the reindeer are moving and feeding with Santa looking on. It’s a huge display and not easy to steal unless you own a semi-truck.
I have friends who have been confused about Xmas being on a Sunday. When were we due back at work? Did we get Monday off, or am I in trouble with the boss for taking an unapproved day off? When can I return that Santa Claus tie?
After work today, I’ll be lined up to buy an artificial, Xmas tree at one-half the price. Pick up a can of pine-fresh aerosol too. It’s becoming too tiresome to bring home a seven foot, fresh-cut Douglas fir. The Valley’s climate is too dry for cut trees so even with daily spraying before it is set up, the needles fall off by the hundreds. And the price of trees has kept pace with inflation so they are more expensive than ever. Yet, some of these artificial, pre-decorated trees, lights included, cost hundreds of dollars. Even at half-price, they are the equivalent of an elf’s ransom. Maybe, I’ll get a small, table-top tree next year.
Please don’t take down your Xmas lights yet. Xmas lights make these cold December nights come alive. I grew up in the East, and Christmas decs stayed up until the Epiphany, January 6. Of course the East Coast decorations go up much later than here where people are eating turkey sandwiches with one hand and putting up lights with the other.
It’s said that Xmas is for the children. However, I love the lights as much as anyone. Leaving the lights up longer also makes up for my neighbors skipping Halloween decorations this year. I still don’t know what that was about.
But let’s get serious about after-Christmas shopping and sales on items you just don’t need. Actually, many of those post-Christmas sales begin before Christmas. Think of it as pre-boarding. It is difficult to keep track when holiday dates keep changing like Christmas on a Sunday. Last year Amazon had sales on exercise equipment with up to 43% off. Here in the Valley, I can see a great demand for exercise equipment – stationary bicycles and treadmills – after the deluge of tamales. They keep showing up at our house. It has been a virtual tamale parade, and for this I am very thankful. Also, I already have a stationary bicycle. It has “traveled” thousands of miles without leaving the house. Admittedly, the tamales are winning the calorie war. But it’s fun.
Sales central, J.C. Penny, has pajama bottoms at a reduced price. This begs the question: Where are the tops? This is similar to the lost sock syndrome, but on a national scale. When was the manufacture of PJ tops discontinued? Where did they go? What happened to them? Are they sold in another part of the store? I wish someone would tell me. Perhaps the answer will be on the History Channel’s “Ancient Aliens.”
Finally, what about e-toys? Electric bikes are in vogue. Can’t afford an electric car? Get an e-bike on sale. Ditch that walker for a faster and smoother ride. You can brag about bicycling 40 miles. That’s about as far as the battery will take you.
Have a healthy 2023 and get out to those sales.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.