You may not have seen this, but President Biden and President Xi Jinping of the Peoples’ Republic of China held an hour-and-a-half-long phone chat recently. You might ask, why is this important when a perfectly suitable California governor might be recalled/removed today and replaced by a guy who makes Donald Trump look like an environmentalist and a supporter of women’s rights?
Well, it is important. China is the most populous nation in the world and predicted to bypass the United States soon as the No. 1 economic power in the world. Plus, the U.S. sees China’s economic and military goals as sharply conflicting with ours. Will economic conflict yield to a military clash?
As an average Joe or Maria, this doesn’t affect your daily lives, yet. But it’s informative to take a look at leaked transcripts of the conversation. Will Christmas toys, all made in China, arrive in stores on time? Will the United States be fighting another Asian war? Will I be able to get updates for my Huawei phone while friends tell me, I told you so? You should have bought an iPhone. But they are made in China, too.
The source of the leaked telephone conversation transcripts is unknown. It’s suspected to be a Biden aide who didn’t want to get vaccinated and who didn’t care for all the dogs in the White House. It’s rumored he had to clean up after them.
President Biden (B): Hello, President Xi. It’s been 10 years since we met as vice presidents, but here we are as top dogs of our nations. What’s that? Dog is an unworthy title for the president of the most powerful nation in the world. It’s American slang. No offense intended.
And what’s this about China being the most powerful nation? I thought we were.
President Xi (X): Yes, Joe. You were! Now it’s our turn. We are building cities for millions of people. We ship our goods worldwide. Check Walmart. I challenge you to find any product not made in China.
B: The Breyers coffee ice cream isn’t. I just bought some yesterday.
X: You can’t wage war with ice cream.
B: Well, you play nice or you and your wife will never see Disneyland.
X: Joe, you are behind the times. We have our own Disneyland in Shanghai. It’s been open since 2016, and our character costumes are better than yours. Plus, we have bigger fireworks shows. You ought to come and visit. Check out the website. It’s in English. You can get a senior citizen discount. And you’re forgetting I visited America when Obama was president and you were second fiddle.
B: Well, I’m sorry to hear that. We used to hold that over the Russians. Play nice or no Mickey Mouse. Krushchev wanted so badly to go to Disneyland, he’d change foreign policy just to shake Mickey’s hand. He exploded in anger when he was told he couldn’t attend. I’m sure there’s someplace here you’d like to visit. We’ll invite you if you stop threatening Taiwan.
X: Sure. You got me there. My wife, Peng Liyuan, can’t stop talking about Knott’s Berry Farm.
B: We can arrange that. A state dinner. Will she sing for us? She’s such a hit in China.
X: We’d love to come to the White House, but you’ve got to get rid of the dogs.
B: Chuck Schumer doesn’t like the dogs, either. Maybe we can keep them in McConnell’s office while he’s at the state dinner.
But look here, Xi. You’ve got to stop with the coal burning. Sometimes you can’t even see across the street in Beijing. Let’s try to save the planet.
X: Joe, you are right. How about stop sending U.S. Navy ships into the South China Sea?
B: Sorry, Xi. It’s called freedom of the seas. We’re pivoting toward Asia, as my old boss would say. But let’s keep it peaceful. We’ll pit our Knott’s Berry Farm jam against your herbal remedies. I tried those Vita Hair Growth capsules for thinning hair. My hair got thinner!
Talk again soon, Joe.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu
