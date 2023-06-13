110 IN THE SHADE: School’s out, now what?

This newspaper has provided full coverage of Valley high school graduations. And because my dear wife works with the young ones, we’ve been aware of preschool and transitional Kindergarten promotions. Lots of celebrations and happiness as well it should be.
So what’s next? Where do you want to go? Where can you afford to go? These are big questions that maybe only a family meeting can settle. I’ve been following May Gray and June Gloom in San Diego. The forecast predicts June Gloom fading away pretty soon so San Diego is an option. I like to get out of the Valley heat and give San Diego a visit, but sometimes the humidity, especially at night, becomes uncomfortable. I realize I’m parsing perfection at this point. There’s no way 105 degrees wins out over high humidity and 78 degrees. Give me an ocean breeze, please.
A friend who is retired and travels frequently sent some gorgeous photos of south Lake Tahoe, June Lake, Convict Lake and environs. His strategy was to see the California Sierras in its snow coating before lots of tourists, like me, arrived. He said the creeks and rivers are swollen with snow melt. The photos are picture postcard quality.
Camping can be an inexpensive option, gasoline being the biggest expense. Or if you only want to go for a day, say, and you plan to drive up to Cuyamaca State Park, an hour and a half away, here’s a tip. Our local libraries will lend you a pass for state parks that you can use for day entry. And I think you can use it multiple times.
I used to hike in the Sierras when my knees were young. Carl and I backpacked the eastern Sierras a number of years running. We’d sleep on the ground awaiting the ranger dispensing a limited number of back country passes the following morning. We would start out of Lone Pine or Lee Vining on Old 395. This is incredibly beautiful country and much less crowded than the western Sierras and Yosemite.
When I lived in the Bay Area, I backpacked in Yosemite, but I avoided the lodge and developed areas. In recent years, we did stay at a motel in Yosemite Village. It was a disaster. If you plan to stay overnight in Yosemite, try to get a campsite reservation and stay in a tent. Yosemite Village and the park around it suffers from human wear and tear including graffiti. If I was governor, I would close that section of the park for a few years and let it recover. The public would scream. The park would sing.
There are Sierran alternatives to Yosemite. Check out Vbro on-line and list the Sierras as your place to stay. Reasonable cabins and ski resort condos do exist. One year we did this and rented a large but modest cabin in Camp Nelson in the southwest Sierra. Deer would pass by our lodging daily, and the little town was perfect. The Sierras provide cooling altitude which is what you want during California summers. Still, the temps reached the 90s most days. But the nights were full of the Milky Way and simply stunning.
Staycations work too. The El Centro Aquatic Center is fully staffed and ready for a busy summer. The facilities are first rate, and the Valley is fortunate to have such an aquatic park. Local libraries are hosting free lunches, reading programs with prizes, movies, and games. If you haven’t been to the new El Centro Public Library, you are missing out. The Calexico and Imperial Libraries are also active with programs for children and young adults.
Ask around. There are summer activities suitable for every budget. Get out and enjoy school being out.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu
