110 IN THE SHADE: Searching for coolness

The hot months in Imperial Valley are always a difficult slog for me, and they are upon us. A friend mentioned that’s almost half the year. But July and August are the worst with higher humidity adding to the temperature/humidity Index making our comfort level edge up to just outside hell’s gates. Every year is different and until late this month, we haven’t seen much of the hundreds. A friend cautioned me, we’re just getting started. Oh, thanks for the reminder.
I grew up in a more temperate climate, except for winter. Even living in a four seasons climate, I was no fan of the summer season. Most of my friends were gone on family vacations usually to Breezy Point, Queens, or Long Island. Their destinations were to modest beach side cabanas or small towns on Long Island Sound. This was before nearby beach property went sky high.
My neighborhood was working class, and once we shot off all the fireworks for the 4th of July, families escaped the hot city. It’s amazing what black-top roads and concrete add to the temperature. Even now driving into El Centro from the surrounding ag fields, I notice the temp jumps up a degree or two. Perhaps, I could hide in the Bermuda grass before they come to cut it.
I’d have this sense of absence once my childhood block cleared out. No one around to play ball. The streets shimmered with heat. So along with the uncomfortable temps, there was the lack of playmates. No wonder summer’s my least favorite season.
I love doing yard work, which includes a wide range of cosmetic work along with planting trees, cactus, and veggies. The best part is in late September-early October when it’s time to begin germinating vegetable seeds for the winter season. If you get an early start on germinating tomato seeds, you can grow plants that winter over December and January. They will become more robust as we move into February and produce tomatoes through June if it’s a good year. Our desert tomato growing season is a small window, thus the importance of germinating seeds early in September. Romas and Early Girls are recommended by Ag Extension. Chadwick cherry tomatoes too. They are still coming on, particularly the Chadwicks.
So here we are approaching July. Predictions of annual forest fires, snow melt flooding, and cross-country heat. What to do, and where to go? There must be an escape?
Global warming? Something is amiss. Too much carbon in the atmosphere and disappearing forests worldwide needed to sequester our human produced carbon. I know we enjoy those SUV’s, but every time you crank one up, you are polluting the atmosphere with green house gases. We don’t need to go to Death Valley to watch the mercury rise. Temps in Imperial Valley seem to be higher longer. Perhaps, my resistance to heat is weakening even though I’ve lived here a long time. It’s often not just the discomfort of the heat but the isolation, and the lack of people out and about.
One of our annual escapes is to celebrate the birthday of a dear friend. He and his family have been visiting Cuyamaca Rancho State Park for decades. The mountains sometimes receive a morning downpour, and the forest smells so fresh with temps in the 70’s. Pure heaven. The cool, fresh air is energizing. It’s a winding trip up Highway 79 to get there, but it’s highly recommended for a little relief from the Valley hothouse. Further up the road, there is the reward of Julian pies.
Don’t forget that the City of El Centro Public Library has daytime passes for Cuyamaca and other State Parks. You can check these out for three weeks.
Do try to get out to someplace where it’s comfortable to walk. Even if it’s for a day. It’s good for the head and heart.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu
