110 IN THE SHADE: Shake and Bake, revisited

You can run, but you can’t hide. There’s a fair amount of confusion about online reports of earthquakes in the Heber, El Centro, and Salton Sea areas. But the reports do confirm what residents have been experiencing: "There’s a whole lot of shakin’ goin’" on as Jerry Lee Lewis would have said.
In fact, we got up early Friday morning and not by choice. Let’s say 5:10 a.m. The reason was the whole dang bed was shaking, so was the bedroom, and the entire house. Makes my teeth rattle. Should I have been worried? Well, there’s a zillion pound air conditioner on the roof over our bedroom, and it has moved before during a quake. This quake was 4.1 on the Richter scale. Not huge but troublesome.
Magnitude is the measure of how much energy is released, how much rock is moved, and how far it is moved. This is what seismologists measure. It’s important to note that a 6.0 quake isn’t 17% greater than a 5.0 quake. The larger quake, 1 point up the scale, is 30 times as powerful. The more powerful quakes have magnitudes between 5.5 and 8.9.
In February of this year, two large earthquakes struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria. It was a one-two punch of a 7.8 and then a 7.6 quake. There have been hundreds of aftershocks of a magnitude of 4.0 or greater. At least 56,000 people were killed, the equivalent of a small city’s population. The quakes were fierce, however, shoddy construction especially in Turkish urban areas added to the death toll.
The current swarm of earthquakes in Imperial Valley are centered in Heber and not El Centro as reported. But people need locators that are easier to locate. Sometimes, though, it’s downright insulting. A friend mentioned that the 7.2 Easter Sunday quake in 2010 was assigned to San Diego and not Mexicali where major canal and road damage occurred. It’s likely shaking was felt then in San Diego as it was felt in El Cajon during our recent swarms. But reporters and editors can be lazy so they will state that the quake was in a bigger city than it was.
I was happy to hear that earthquake drills were held across the Calexico Unified School District on Friday the day after the swarms began. Teachers and staff received mobile phone notices to evacuate to open fields. In other classrooms, students watched an earthquake drill video and then got under their desks. Finally, they walked out of the classroom to an open area.
In 1989 a major California quake, at the start of Game 3 of the MLB's World Series, caused the evacuation of San Francisco’s Candlestick Park. I had been settling down to watch the game. The next day I called the El Centro Fire Department and asked them if they would use the opportunity to stage earthquake drills. The postponement of Game 3 and Candlestick's evacuation were big news. Nope, the firefighter said. We’re not scheduled to do quake drills 'til later on. I thought the response was purely bureaucratic. Regardless of the prominence of the threat and the public’s interest, quake drills are just not on our to do list this month. Oy vey!
Our current quake swarms are a rockin’ reminder that we live in a very active earthquake zone. So my advice, friends, is to check on your To-Go bags. Make sure you have some fresh energy bars, water, cell phone charger, flashlight, meds, etcetera, in the bag. Be ready to evacuate if necessary and share the plan with your family so you all know the drill, e.g., where to meet and how to check on each other.
Good luck and be alert.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
