110 IN THE SHADE: St. Patrick’s Day Celebrated

I did cook the requisite corned beef, cabbage and potatoes mid-week. Carrots were added for color. I didn’t wait for the exact holy day, March 17, last Friday. I offered a meatless dinner of just vegetables to my vegan daughter but never heard back on that one. I still have lots of left over uncooked cabbage and Russet potatoes.
A good Irish-American friend sent me a recipe for a mixture of chopped cabbage and mashed potatoes, meatless for sure. I’ll have to try it. Despite the ethnic food, I just didn’t get into St. Pat’s this year. I told my daughter it was a combination of age and the lack of local celebration of the wearing of the green.
As my California friend said, he a former Brooklynite, St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated back east. Sure, people in San Francisco recognize the day, but it’s the big parades in New York City, Boston, and even Savannah, Georgia that make the news. It’s the only day of the year that I will tolerate bag pipes. The New York City Police Department has a bag pipe and drum band. When they are on a 911 call, the criminals come running out of the crime scene with their hands over their ears. The pipes can be quite piercing.
Well, my dear wife’s Preschool celebrated. The children wore green, as did students in grammar school. I don’t know where the tradition of pinching those who don’t wear green comes from. The aforementioned friend from Brooklyn was a persistent pincher of our female friends, and it didn’t have to be March 17th. He stopped after repeated scoldings.
According to Wikipedia, “The green silk flag of the Saint Patrick’s Battalion of the Mexican Army may have incorporated the old Irish Harp flag,” which may date back to Irish wars in the mid-1600s. Irish deserters from the U.S. Army joined the Mexican Army during the Mexican-American War, 1846-48. Some reports say the deserters were attracted by the women and the Catholicism of the Mexicans. I think this is still current. The Irish were immigrants to the U.S. and discontented due to their treatment by native-born U.S. Army regulars. Many of the San Patricio Battalion were hanged as deserters by the U.S. Army as it successfully concluded the war.
Readers of history know of Ireland because of the devastating Irish potato famine. Black Potatoes: The Story of the Great Irish Famine, 1845-1850 by Susan Campbell Bartoletti tells of the potato blight that resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1 million people and emigration of another 1 million from Ireland. Many came to America and settled in Boston and New York. The population decreased by 20% to 25% and had a devastating impact on the Irish economy. There was a lot of blame to go around, and English landowners and the English government received a lot of it. An eyewitness report from a Skibbereen market in County Cork during the famine’s height indicated that plentiful food was available. It was simply that starving people could not afford it. While the crop disease that struck the potatoes was the immediate cause of hunger, economists are now more aware that it is poverty, and the inability to purchase food, that causes a famine. Some people at the time of the Great Irish Famine blamed the fairies who lived in the hills.
But the Irish don’t often talk about this sad period. Instead, the picture you get is of a happy people toe dancing and playing jubilant music. It’s also the picture of an economically transformed country. The period 1995 to 2000 is that of the Celtic Tiger when the economy grew dramatically. This continued until 2008. Due to foreign investments, e.g., Microsoft, and membership in the European Economic Union, among several factors, the Irish standard of living rose markedly.
The Irish would surely drink a pint to that.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
