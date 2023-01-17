110 IN THE SHADE: The atmospheric rivers return to California

I’ve heard of Old Man River, the Mississippi River, the Jordan River which is chilly and cold, and our own, lovely, New River — but until six years ago and the recent return of California rain, I hadn’t often heard of an “atmospheric river.”
It has a New Age sound to it. I thought it could be a spa in Sedona, Arizona where they put small heated rocks on your back and check out your chakras. Or maybe a cutting edge band from West Hollywood. But, no. The name comes from NOAA, not the Noah of biblical stories (although they have much in common).
The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is a branch of the U.S. Department of Commerce. It informs us that, "atmospheric rivers (ARs) are relatively narrow regions in the atmosphere that are responsible for most of the horizontal transport of water vapor outside of the tropics." If you look online, you can see computer simulations of what these bands of water look like as they move from the Pacific Ocean to land, bringing snow to the Sierras and rain throughout California.
This past Saturday, the U.S. Air Force and the Scripps Institute of Oceanography teamed up to study ARs. KPBS reported that an Air Force C-130J flew over the approaching AR and dropped sensors that would fall through the AR to the ocean in order to learn more about them: their speed, water density, and at some point, their predictability. This will allow California to capture more of the precipitation and better prepare for damaging floods.
I was in San Diego on Saturday. Right on schedule, the rain began after 2 p.m. and lasted into the night. It started out very light and then became heavy. I was prepared wearing my two-thirds length REI rain coat, carrying an umbrella, but being unused to rain gear, I found myself fumbling with all the extra stuff needed to keep dry. I claim to enjoy rain, but maybe it was too much and too chilly.
Imperial Valley appeared to be the only sure dry spot in the state during the last few weeks as San Francisco received twice the rain it normally does this time of year. Santa Cruz residents saw their pier totally destroyed, and large amounts of driftwood and trees washed up on their beaches. Residents all over the state were attempting to clean mud out of their homes and retrieve cars that had washed down streets due to overflowing rivers.
Rain is a unique experience here, and I can see how the farmers dislike it. Driving along I-8, I could see portable packing sheds, the ones the workers use to pack produce in the fields. If it rains, they will become mud bound and unable to be moved. Farmers want to be able to order water by picking up a phone, calling IID, and having it delivered through a specific canal. The stuff that falls from the atmospheric river is a headache. It’s uncontrollable. For the rest of us, it’s a minor inconvenience and may mean a bonus car wash. Driving in the rain at 70 miles an hour really gets the bugs cleaned off the front license plate and grill.
I don’t want to rain on the party, but the drought is not over. It would be insane to abandon state water conservation plans. We need carefully managed water efficiency plans, not knuckleheaded messages to stop watering trees and ornamental landscape. The state and water utilities could do plenty to assist cities and other local entities to educate their residents about drip irrigation systems and drought tolerant landscape planning.
Why now? We should have learned some lessons over the last decade. The effects of drought damage forests and urban parks. Trees are precious, especially in the desert. We need to put as much of the wet stuff in the bank now and plan as if these atmospheric rivers are the rare occurrences that they are.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.