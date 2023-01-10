Happy New Year to each of you. I’m not one for New Year’s Resolutions so I won’t suggest any. The year is still young, and as we marked January 6th on the calendar, I realized that date is the intersection of three important events.
First is the Epiphany, when the three wise men in Christianity reached their goal, the birthplace of Jesus. The meaning of the event is that this is the appearance or manifestation of Jesus Christ to the world. This holiday is also known as Theophany or Three Kings Day. As western Christians know it, it is the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child.
We have a beautiful, traditional nativity set that we place on a table in our living room. It’s one of the symbols of Christmas that I remember well from my childhood. This set was assembled piece by piece by my aunts during their travels in Europe so it has that added symbolism of having been collected by very special family members. There is no stable but the six inch high ceramic figures are beautifully painted. It is an important reminder of the meaning of Christmas.
The Epiphany is also known as Little Christmas, and the traditional end of the Christmas season. We keep our outdoor Christmas lights as well as our indoor tree lit through this night. Sadly, we take down all Christmas decorations after January 6th. Due to European influences, this is more the practice on the East coast.
Second, and related to the religiosity of the Epiphany, is the Orthodox Church’s celebration of Christmas on January 6th. So Russians and many Ukrainians begin their celebration of Christmas on January 6th, their Christmas Eve. Lengthy church services are followed by the family returning home for the 12-course Holy Supper. Each course honors each of the 12 apostles. Devout families return to church for the all night Christmas vigil. While Christmas is being celebrated in each country, they are at war killing each other.
The third meaning of January 6th, now imbedded in U.S. political history, is the attack on the capitol as a joint session of Congress sought to reaffirm the electoral college’s 2020 presidential election results. We are now familiar with the thousands of protesters storming the capitol, beating capitol police, and breaking their way into the capitol itself. I have difficulty watching the videos of the attack, although I am assured by historians that physical attacks on the federal government are part of our history. This information doesn’t make it any easier to understand why these citizens, dozens of military veterans among them, chose violence to protest a free and legitimate presidential election. Hundreds have been tried and sent to jail having been turned in by wives, girlfriends, family members, and neighbors. Hundreds more will go to jail. But political reporters remind me that the MAGA anger and lies are still there.
So let’s propose a solution especially for the militias at the heart of the attack on the capitol. The eastern Ukraine is partially occupied by the Russians. It’s an area of intense battles as the Ukrainians attempt to regain taken land and prevent new Russian incursions.
The Southern Poverty Law Center identified 200 militia groups in 2020. There are the Three Percenters, the Oath Keepers, and the Proud Boys, to name the nationally known groups. The Ukrainians are far outnumbered by the Russians and will be increasingly so as Russia drafts more civilians. The U.S. militia men like to strut around in combat gear, weapons abounding, intimidating anyone near them. There’s a place for them. Ukrainian fighters in Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk could use reinforcements.
The answer is to crowd source funds to finance a military transport jet to fly these battle eager militia to eastern Ukraine. No government even needs to supply weapons. The Proud Boys and look-alikes will provide their own weapons, ammunition, and swagger. Perhaps the U.S. government would agree to provide a few weeks of basic training. Then the militias can have a real purpose instead of playing anti-government guerrillas.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
