110 IN THE SHADE: The Good, The Bad, and the Unknown

I had an interesting experience last week. A thirteen month old Hewlett Packard (HP) laptop computer that I use for writing this column would not turn on. I kept the “on” button pressed forever, or so it seemed, and nothing. I fished out the warranty info. It was printed on very thin paper. The type was about 6-point, so I grabbed a magnifying glass. Would you get the impression that the seller doesn’t really want you to be able to read the warranty? Oh, of course not.
I read the part about the buyer/sender being responsible for mailing in the product to the repair center. OK, that’s usual. But I couldn’t find an address for a repair center. However, I did find a phone number. So I called. After speaking with the first contact, I assumed I had reached a call center in India. Not so.
After providing a description of the problem, I was passed on to a technician. I should note that each person was polite and clear in their communication. The connection was excellent though it was an 800 number.
So we started the drill. Hold your finger down on the start button. He didn’t mention that I’d hold the button till my finger began to turn purple. He informed me that he was going to turn on the camera on my cell phone. I had already provided the phone’s number. Sure enough, the camera came on so he could check and see that my finger on the on button was sufficiently purple. But it was upsetting that my camera could be operated remotely. What other intrusions are techies or hackers capable of?
I was told to repress the start button. The man was very professional. I assured him that once the laptop turned on all functions worked as they should. I didn’t learn till later that my USB plug was no longer recognized by the laptop. It contains all of my previous columns.
So we fiddled around longer. He mentioned that perhaps the computer required an update, but I don’t know what he was doing to repair the laptop. I just kept hoping that the telephonic connection would be maintained.
After 30 to 45 minutes the job was done. I could turn the computer on and off at will. It turns out the call center is in the Philippines, and again the staff there could not have been more courteous.
Now comes the scary stuff. You may have seen the recent announcements by Geoffrey Hinton to be aware of the dangers posed by AI or Artificial Intelligence. Hinton recently quit Google so he could speak more freely on the perils of AI. Hinton is no lightweight. He’s considered one of the “godfathers” of AI because of his pioneering research on “deep learning." Hinton pioneered the development of “neural networks” technology that tries to imitate how the brain works. His concepts are now the basis for most of the AI tools used today. If you don’t know about these products, ask your teenagers about Google Translate and Bard, or ChatGPT. Autonomous cars use AI. Even in the field of medicine, AI could bring the power of a million diagnoses for your ailment assuring a more positive solution.
That’s the promise of AI where millions of information-rich computers tackle a problem and deliver solutions. But as Hinton, Bill Gates, and many others have warned, AI is progressing too fast. There is a real fear that computers will soon outsmart humans. Their amassed intelligence will be superior to ours. The question arises: will they be controllable?
There is also the fear that if AI technology falls into the wrong hands, it could be used to change election results, launch missiles at allies, or send millions of false news statements over social media. (My source for much of the AI information is the Financial Times.)
And while I did use my HP laptop to write this, I had to hold down the start button till my finger turned purple.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
