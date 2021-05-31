110 IN THE SHADE: The Old Pueblo revisited

I was sitting on the small, second-story balcony enjoying the peaceful view of Tucson’s Catalina Mountains. It was totally silent unlike the noisy helicopter and jet air space over our home in El Centro. A small, noiseless moving light caught my attention in the twilit night. A single meteorite, a shooting star, trailing a turquoise colored tail moved across the sky toward the mountains.
But was it a meteorite? This is Arizona after all. Maybe it wasn’t a meteorite but an earthbound alien space probe. Why not? Ever hear of the famous Pahrump, Nev., AM radio broadcaster, Art Bell and the unsolved lights over Phoenix? Bell had a number of different themes during his long AM radio career, but I best remember his call-in show, Coast to Coast AM, when it focused on UFOs and aliens. “A caller in September 1997 claimed he had discovered an unknown threat and conspiracy from Area 51, and his life was in danger by even talking about it.” It was later revealed as a hoax as was the claim that the comet Hale Bopp was being trailed by a UFO. What fun! Now AM talk radio is dominated by angry white men supporting fascist theories.
I preferred the discussions of when and where the aliens were predicted to land. There’s a lot of desert in Arizona, and the state claimed a smaller population 30 years ago. It’s possible they did land and are now living in trailers on the outskirts of Winslow.
Tucson has long held a strong attraction for me. I’ve been visiting since the mid 1980s when I attended an academic conference there. The combination of a wetter desert environment supporting amazing vegetation, beautiful mountains, and low population density has been worth an annual visit. However, the pandemic canceled last year’s visit. This was my breakout trip, and I am so glad I did it. We don’t like to be cooped up, limited to travel only within our county. There is still fear in the air but nothing like a year ago. We no longer have overcrowded hospitals in Imperial County, and California leads the nation in vaccinations. Being fully vaccinated I definitely felt safer, although I wasn’t sure what attitude would greet me in Tucson.
Gov. Doug Ducey has a mixed record on COVID prevention tactics. He was a bit early in lifting statewide mask mandates, but localities and businesses appear to continue to promote mask wearing. At my favorite bookstore, Bookmans, a sign asks patrons who are not completely vaccinated to keep wearing masks. Also, I was able to eat lunch on restaurant patios, though with temps in the mid-90s, it wasn’t always comfortable. Museums and retail stores mandated or encouraged mask wearing.
My father’s failing, according to my mother, was that he couldn’t walk by a hardware store without going in and buying another screwdriver or pliers. Maybe, a new hammer. For me it’s cactus, and does Tucson have lots of greenhouses and nurseries crammed full of cactus and succulents. Plus, I needed some large pots to plant all this stuff in. So on my way out of town and back to Valle Imperial, I stopped at Bach’s nursery in northwest Tucson.
Bach’s should be designated a state park, but then we wouldn’t be able to bring the plants home. It’s vast and claims some giant saguaros, and multiple greenhouses full of hundreds of types of cacti. Yes, like a kid in a candy store. I even bought an overpriced colorful petrified rock.
My return trip fear is the California ag inspection station, yet, Bach’s always provides a certificate guaranteeing disease-free plants. The last stop at Bach’s was the use of their restroom. Just be careful of rattlesnakes, I was warned. They are coming out in this heat. Man, I love Tucson.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
(0) comments
