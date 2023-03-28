110 IN THE SHADE: TikToking toward a tech war

Many will correct me. We are already in a tech war with China. Even in our own backyard, the Salton Sea, investors including the State of California are betting on Lithium Valley to supply this precious resource to American electric battery producers. This would free American producers from China’s enormous lithium reserves. The state is pumping $80 million into SDSU’s Brawley Campus. A STEM center will be created to complement the lithium extraction efforts by geothermal energy companies.
Wow. It’s sort of like the gold rush. My hope is that all of the rhetoric about equity for the locals will be realized. Calipatria and Niland could certainly use a huge cash investment for housing, roads, and basic amenities such as food stores and a post office. Lithium extraction will create jobs, but local job training is essential for Imperial Valley residents to be hired.
These days all the tech fuss is about TikTok and “addictive algorithms.” The CEO of TikTok appeared before a congressional committee last week and faced hostile questioning that some say was an outpouring of frustration toward tech companies in general. Shou Zi Chew is actually Singaporian. However, TikTok’s parent company, Byte Dance, includes members of the Communist Party on its board. Stating that TikTok is a Chinese Communist Party weapon to spy on Americans, Cathy Rodgers (R-WA) said to Mr. Chew, “Your platform should be banned.” This is conjecture, but Ms. Rodgers daughter was at home on TikTok while the congresswoman trashed her daughter’s favorite app. There are 150 million American users of the app.
Mr. Chew argued that TikTok doesn’t collect any more data than other social media. There was bipartisan fear that data from this app would be used by the Chinese Communist Party to shape American opinions. Wait a minute! I don’t doubt that all social media apps and those “addictive algorithms” do collect data to get us to buy more air fryers than we need, but the actual content of TikTok is, well, light weight. It’s probably wise for governments to ban TikTok from official phones, but for most users, I fail to see the great threat to national security of economic competition.
Have you ever looked at TikTok videos? There are rednecks pushing car wrecks over a hillside to the thrill of cheering crowds. Or the teenage girls pulling off their clothes (edited to appear instant) to reveal colorful bikinis. I can see Chinese politburo members taking an interest in this, but it’s not as though they are gathering information on the 7th Fleet patrolling the South China Sea.
What is evident, going back at least to U.S. government attacks on Huawei (my favorite phone) is that it is politically expedient to be anti-Chinese and exacerbate trade wars. Sadly, this is a rare bipartisan activity. I think we can compete with the Chinese without the propaganda and without the vitriol displayed by our former president and too many members of the House and Senate. Comments such as "Your app should be banned", cannot be backed up by convincing data.
We compete economically with lots of countries. What’s needed is a toning down of the anti-Chinese rhetoric and a greater investment by state and federal governments in higher education and loans for start up STEM firms.
The last I checked, there is a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise in Tiananmen Square. There are 8,100 KFC stores in 1,600 Chinese cities. These franchises have been bought and sold through profitable U.S.-China business sales. Starbucks has stores all over China. I had a delicious cappuccino in one in the coastal city of Xiamen. By the way, it was nicer than any U.S. Starbucks I’ve been in.
My advice to the members of congress so intent on trashing China is to renew your passports and get out once and a while. I don’t doubt there are military threats posed by China, but if the U.S would focus on trade-based competition instead of air craft carriers and addictive algorithms, we might make the world a better place.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
