2022 Rewind: The Past Writes the Future

Admittedly, this is a random, kaleidoscopic column. I want to review 2022 in a scattered, personal events way, or at least as personal participation in larger events. After all, events take on shape and meaning only if we participate in them physically, emotionally, or spiritually.
January: always includes new beginnings or in this case, endings. Planted tomatoes in deep pots. Need to write college friend, Coburn, in Savannah. My dear friend Richard died of COVID at El Centro Regional. Fight On. Richard was a USC Trojans fan, a wonderful guy. Began taxes and was dinged by IRS for an earlier return.
February: I’m measurably older. A quiet celebration. Celebrate Valentine’s Day. We have a pink, electric Valentine we hang on the front porch.
March: Lent begins. It’s my daughter’s and her Godmother Suzanne’s birthday. We attend the California Mid-Winter Fair, one of the Valley’s highlights and fun events. Regret the long absence of farmer participation with huge vegetable and fruit displays. Other exhibitors were absent, likely due to the COVID hangover. We enjoy the work of the 4-H and other members of the agricultural community to showcase their animals. Wish there were more Ag community-city events throughout the year.
April: the city forced us to trim trees over front sidewalk. An expensive proposition. The street sweeper complained though it’s the hospital workers’ vehicles that block street sweeping. Fault lies with absence of hospital parking. The city hospital disregards residential neighborhoods. The heat makes an appearance. Enjoyed Fujisan our new Japanese restaurant.
May: we celebrate Mother’s Day. A must. New plants added to cactus garden.
June: San Diego & Cactus Society summer show. Entered several plants and won a few ribbons. Sometimes I think the ribbons are awarded because of pity on the token member from the desert who grows spiny cactus. Primary elections are held to choose candidates from political parties. Core party supporters are the ones who turn out for the primaries. My dear wife and I had negative COVID tests.
July: We begin fighting the heat. It’s over 100 degrees all month. 117 degrees is not unusual. Neighbors disappear. We escape to Northern Arizona then to Cuyamaca Rancho State Park for Vincent’s birthday.
August: The Book Club continues to meet throughout the summer though attendance is down. It’s back to school month. I don’t know how the kids do it, walking home when the temperature is in the 100s. After school they go bike riding. Mid-August anniversary: many years of bliss.
September: Lots of rain early this month. A special birthday in mid-month, that of my dear wife. 9/11 is celebrated mostly on the East Coast, but it seems that national enthusiasm is fading. Imperial begins its street fairs so we must be coming out of summer.
October: Start vegetable garden seeds as it begins to cool. A double monsoon in mid-month. Perhaps three inches. Neighbors gathered to protect a downed power line in our street. Boy did we get soaked. A quiet Halloween with lots of leftover candy.
November: It’s cooling down enough to turn on the heat early in the month. November 8th's Election Day brought surprises. The Democrats held the Senate. The Republicans took the House of Representatives. Former President Trump’s candidates did poorly. We vote early and often. I’ve learned that if a household does not have a culture of voting, members don’t vote.
December: Each weekend this month brings events and activities. I caught part of the El Centro Christmas Parade. The schools really show up to march in this one. Then there was the Pioneers’ Museum Holiday Tour Around the World, aka "Cookie Wonderland" as I call it. The annual Tour returned after a COVID absence. It’s a great way to start the holiday season. And so is Valley Jazz’s Holiday Concert held at Southwest High’s Jimmie Cannon Theater.
I wish we could save some of this celebration energy for the depths of summer when we need a pick up from the punishing temperatures. Maybe next year.
A happy and healthy 2023 to each of you.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu.
