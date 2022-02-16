New shoes can be a great way to update a wardrobe while staying motivated to remain on track with a wellness goal. From platform sneakers to slip-on styles with clean, classic graphics, a range of fresh footwear trends are all the rage. To stay on-trend, try these three tips and style ideas on for size.
1. Slide on slip-on styles: According to Alyson Stanley, buyer for national retailer Rack
Room Shoes, fashion is a form of expression, and right now, comfort and convenience are doing all the talking. The latest slip-on shoes require no lacing up or adjusting Velcro straps, making getting dressed easy and fun for even the youngest family member.
Shoes to try: Vans’ retro styles come in various vibrant colors and patterns, with sizes for school-aged girls and boys, and parents, too. Additionally, the Nike Flex Runner Slip-On Sneaker is available in fun color combinations and offers plenty of support for children to run, jump and play.
2. Reach new heights with chunky soles: When it comes to platform sneakers, there’s no need for subtlety. Bigger is better. Top brands embrace this elevated shoe design in both high-top and low-top versions.
Shoes to try: This season, Converse offers platform styles that kick it up a notch in a plethora of colors, including white-on-white, pastel shades, animal prints and classic patterns.
3. Color block: Athletic shoes adorned with pops of bright colors, such as coral, teal, bubblegum pink and neon green, are a fresh choice to stay motivated to maintain fitness goals all year – and an ideal way to add a unique look to an outfit.
Shoes to try: Nike’s Air Max Excee sneaker offers a variety of vibrant options for men, women and children.
For one-stop-shopping during any season, visit Rack Room Shoes in stores or online at rackroomshoes.com.
“With a few simple updates, embracing this year’s shoe trends can be simple, easy and fun for the whole family,” says Stanley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.