A kingdom divided

Right Now
48°
Clear
- Humidity: 39%
- Cloud Coverage: 29%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:45:17 AM
- Sunset: 04:55:20 PM
Today
Sun and clouds mixed. High 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 74F. Winds light and variable.
- Mask mandate extended; 100 out at IID
- FBI investigating possible link between bank robberies
- Specifics of COVID surge impact elusive
- Hallan empleados de IID restos humanos
- Murder-suicide spotlights issue of domestic violence in Valley
- MEXICALI BRIEFS: Brawley pitcher signed by Dominican team
- California schools risk ‘colossal’ loss of dollars as enrollment drops
- California weighs order canceling elective surgeries as COVID surges
- County agencies seek remote court hearings
- Trailer at site of fatal fire condemned as hazardous
