A lawmaker’s impossible task

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.