A local doctor's take on the ECRMC situation

To the honorable members of the El Centro City Council:
I write to you as a citizen, as a taxpayer, as a business owner, and as a physician who has served in the Imperial Valley for the past 27 years.
The rapid turn of events regarding the El Centro Regional Medical Center in the last couple of months has been grave, to say the least. Your decisions, including the removal of Dr. Adolphe Edward, our hospital CEO, and installing of the CPA representing the bond holders as an interim CEO have resulted in a series of hastily made decisions with very serious consequences. The closures of two hospital departments with elimination of inpatient healthcare to the two most vulnerable constituents of the society, women and children, is abhorrant.
This is followed by an announcement to employees that the hospital will soon relinquish its hospital base status, a decision that will further impact the emergency services provided to all members of the community. The outgoing CPA-made interim CEO removed ECRMC from The Hospital Association of San Diego and Imperial Valley. A low cost program, Ventanilla de Salud, that the hospital used to provide care to farm workers was canceled.
The trajectory of the decisions indicates only one meaning, the vanguards of ECRMC are fulfilling what the CPA declared in the only meeting he had with the medical staff, combine the two hospitals in the Imperial Valley and sell them to a for-profit company that owns multiple hospitals and that knows how to maximize profits from healthcare.
You were not voted in to reduce the basic services that our hospital provides as a safety net to our geographically isolated community; you were selected to work with the community on improving the services. We are aware of the debt the hospital and city has to deal with, but the solutions have to be acceptable to your constituents and should not be taken without any involvement of the healthcare providers.
As a citizen, I would like to know the cost of partnering with UCSD to the taxpayers and what they have done over the years to improve our hospital. Why are they given two seats on our hospital Board of Trustees while none are given to our healthcare providers? Isn’t time to look into this association and end it to save our dollars for our community?
The nurses, doctors and employees of the hospital will not remain silent when we see our hospital dismantled and dragged into failure.
