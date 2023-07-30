In 1963, I was attending South Pasadena Junior High School. The daytime school Halloween carnival was an all-day affair, with students running various carnival-like games and activities.
Another student – who could only be considered junior high school royalty – Candi Irving and I were put in charge of the ''Monkey Dunk,” or dunk tank' concession.
Candi was a beautiful, friendly young lady, whom was already getting modeling jobs in her spare time. She would go on to more modeling jobs in high school.
When the people who were promoting the new Barbie sensation wanted to expand their market to Europe, they hired her to be “Ms. International Barbie,” a position she held for several decades.
I talked to her and her husband (not named Ken) at our 45th and 50th high school reunions.
At the monkey dunk she was in charge of ticket sales and I was to run the Monkey Dunk.
The problem was the machine was a home built contraption where you throw a baseball at a target … the person was dumped into a big canvas bag full of water. The canvas had held up … but the threads holding the seams together were slowly giving way.
Mr. Kocet, the school’s social studies teacher, came by to check out the problem.
''Water weighs 64-pounds a cubic foot," I told him. "The weight is tearing the threads." That tells you the kind of 13-year-old I was.
Mr. Kocet spotted one of those little brightly colored, see-through plastic squirt guns Candi had brought to the carnival — strictly forbidden.
He quickly threw the squirt gun on the pavement and began to jump up and down on it in an attempt to break it. The problem was … in spite of several attempts he could not break it. Finally, he just popped it into his pocket and walked off.
Candi took it all in stride and continued selling tickets.
By now the canvas bag had given way completely and the dunkee was falling about 5-feet onto wet canvas on top of asphalt.
It took a tough kid to volunteer to be the "monkey."
– George Ainsworth, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.