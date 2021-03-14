A Reader Writes: A tribute to my brother, Pastor Ron

Many of us believe that when a person serves God as a religious leader while on this earth, that person must certainly be offered a special place at the table when he or she ascends to heaven. However, we also know that such individuals are often the most giving and selfless of humans, so they often give up that seat to the poorest and most unfortunate that are also waiting to enter heaven’s gate.
Such was the case of my brother Pastor Ron Griffen, who headed toward that gate in the quiet hours of Monday, March 8. But the difference here is that Ron would have also offered to prepare the meal to be served at the table to those previously unfortunate souls. Since Ron was a gourmet chef, that meal may have been beef Wellington, or chicken piccata, or some other five-star restaurant quality feast.
As his sister, I was often invited to the table for those magnificent feasts.
Now I refer to Ron as my brother, but we were not biologically related. We were part of each other’s chosen family. He had siblings, as did I, but we both shared the experience of being distanced from our siblings. So we chose each other. His wife Sara is an only child, so she was given no choice by me but to be my sister. I used to joke with Ron that how could he be my brother if Sara was my sister, for they are married to each other. He would say, “Well that makes you my sister-in-law,” to which I would reply, “No, I am just your sister,” knowing that “in-law” didn’t always have a positive connotation. We never did figure that one out.
Ron’s passing away after a four-year battle with leukemia was not Plan A, but it was Plan B. When my sister Sara and I figured out that Ron may not be able to escape the inevitable, what we knew for sure was that we did not want him to go through a long period of drawn-out pain and suffering. So in a way we were grateful. Just three weeks ago I was eating one of his gourmet meals, still talking about how happy he was that the Dodgers won The Series.
The space that I am occupying in this Sunday edition was usually taken by Ron, whose weekly column about religion did not just discuss what constitutes good versus evil, but always found a passage in the Bible to anchor his positions and to illustrate the finer details of his points. His writings revealed his traditional values but also an open mind and open heart. Ron touched many in the community through these words.
In point of fact, Ron touched many in this community in the dozen years he lived here, and many people are not even aware that he touched them. If you were poor or disenfranchised, or experienced prejudice due to your race or ethnicity or orientation, he touched you. Through his ministry, his teaching at the local colleges, his work as a servant leader in Rotary, his playing guitar at the schools to the kids and helping them to plant a garden, he was a preacher, a teacher and a “reacher.”
Ron was not perfect, and as my brother, we occasionally argued. We would find ourselves on the same side of a political discussion, but possibly with a different explanation or interpretation of facts. In the end. I must admit, he was always right: Sure, why not?
At some point there will be an obituary. Like others it will include who and what all he left behind. What I can tell you here is that Ron left behind a better place, a better community. His imprint on El Centro and the Imperial Valley will not fade; his insistence on justice in the world will linger. Ron’s lasting mandate is that, as he did, you live your life well, be kind to one another and do good work. Next time you see one of those beautiful desert sunsets, think of Ron. But watch your head; he has quite the golf swing.
My brother Ron, you fed my body as well as my soul. And by the way: Go Dodgers.
Veronica Henderson is an atto
