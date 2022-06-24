Most of you missed it, but Jimbo Shinn and two of his prison ministry buddies (Francisco Pascual (“JP”) and Brian McAbee), were on National TV last Friday (6/17) on the Game Show Network program, “Chain Reaction”. It is a word game and my wife and I have been gamers for decades: Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and others, like Chain Reaction. I wrote many letters, 20 years ago, and got my beautiful wife on the Wheel of Fortune and she won $3,000 and did the valley proud. You might be able to see us or her on YouTube, if you want a good laugh.
We do the games shows because they are good for senior brain health and fun. I started watching game shows over 50 years ago because they are cheap thrills and I am just a competitive person. If you think you are good at the Wheel of Fortune, call me, and I will set you up a game against my wife and the loser buys at Celias or Sobies!!! She will challenge you!
We had a great time and our game show mantra was “joy in the journey.” We had fun that day, and the days of prep prior. “Chain Reaction” is a good game and as it turned out, the MC “Dylan’s” mom is also a volunteer for Prison Fellowship. If you are looking to serve the Lord, call me at 353-2467 and we will get your involved in KAIROS, where we serve at Centinela Prison. Too much time on your hands?? Don’t call Saul; call Jimbo, JP or Brian.
I like the game show, Chain Reaction. It is also a metaphor for life. Back in the Garden of Eden, Adam and Eve had the apple fest and God’s reaction was to give them the boot. Break the rules and face a judgment. It is a chain reaction. Later, Jesus is unjustly crucified, dies on the cross, and that leads to paying the price for me, you and all those awful prisoners to get to heaven. A chain reaction with a positive outcome this time! Thank you Jesus!
The chain demonstrates the idea that things are linked together, for better and for worse. In the summer it gets ssssoooooo hot, but the winters are the best. If we didn’t have our sizzling summers, we would be like L.A., a crowded house. All things are reactions, and lead to reactions. In Luke 23:20, a bad man, uttered a few words to Christ and BAMM!!...he ended up in heaven. Check it out. If you want to a cool chain reaction, read the Book of John. You will be amazed! Not like being on national TV, but a lot less hassle and gas.
Look back on your life and you will see many chain reactions. We can usually determine the reaction from a chain of events. Our name was “Friends of Felons” but they changed it to “Church Friends.” We took a risk. We passed the audition. We showed up for the show. We crushed the competition!! We prayed with them afterward. We didn’t win the big prize, but won a couple grand and built up some treasure in heaven. Wanna be on a game show? Let me know. I would like to be part of your chain reaction. If you want to challenge my wife for a taco plate, call, and your reaction will be to be crushed by my awesome wife, or we will have a great meal together. Good reactions, either way!
— Jim Shinn, El Centro
