Everyday there are sources of news about some aspect of the severe drought affected by the Colorado River. However, no regular updated news from the Imperial Irrigation District seems to be the norm.
Imperial Irrigation District’s long history of established perfected water rights provides questionable limited control of allocated river water. “Use it or lose it” is a rule of the river. Using less water than the permitted amount allows water agencies with junior water rights to claim the unused water. Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California has junior water rights and is an organization representing 26 water agencies in six counties with a board of 38 directors and a $2 billion operating budget. MWD is shrewdly using the “use it or lose it” rule to create water transfers without the need to negotiate or compensate the water agency with established senior water rights.
For example, the MWD has purchased nearly 30,000 acres of farm ground in Blythe. MWD leases its farm ground back to farmers with the contractual understanding that less water will be used. Consequently, due to the “use it or lose it” river rule, the unused water is claimed and transferred to the junior water agency (MWD), thus, creating a water transfer without negotiation or compensation to the Palo Verde Irrigation District (PVID), which has senior water rights.
In addition, federal Bureau of Reclamation and the MWD have formed a coalition with agencies from Arizona and Nevada and negotiated by way of water marketing with Blythe landowners to receive payments directly for reducing water usage on their farms. Again, creating a water transfer without negotiation or compensation for the PVID, as the unused water is claimed and transferred to MWD. In this case, the water is stored in Lake Mead to help maintain water level.
What does this mean for the Imperial Valley?
With the drought impacted Colorado River delivering 20 percent less water every year since the year 2000 and because 70 percent of the river water usage is for agriculture, it means that change is coming to the Imperial Irrigation District’s water use. It means that we will be called upon to do our part, as we should, to help alleviate the water crisis by using less water. It means the IID must demonstrate a proactive role for change and not a passive reactionary role. It also means that drawing the proverbial “line in the sand” and rejecting compromise to use less water may result with the IID experiencing reduced water sales due to indirect out-of-district money and influence.
Severe change due to redirection of water through water marketing and the shrewd interpretation and implementation of the “use it or lose it” river rule for water guaranteed by IID’s long-standing perfected water rights will add to the complicated and sometimes desperate solutions for a severe water shortage.
John Dantice lives in El Centro.
