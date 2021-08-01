A READER WRITES: Enough is enough with legislative attempts to control IID

The assault on the sovereignty of the Imperial Irrigation District continues by Riverside County through legislative attempts at forcing a representative on the IID board.
The latest effort is AB 1021 by Assemblymember Chad Mayes, I-Rancho Mirage. That bill is still working its way through the state legislative bodies and may possibly reach the governor’s desk.
Other bills have been introduced and then stalled/died previously, including the ludicrous AB 854, which would have given Riverside County residents a majority (six) of directors on the IID board versus five from the Imperial Valley.
The well-intentioned Coachella Valley Energy Commission has not derailed AB 1021 (Desert Sun: “Mayes Says it is Not Enough,” July 13) or swayed Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia to take a different approach to this issue, as the commission is intended to do: keep the issue local, not legislated by state reps not from here with all of the political give and take they engage in.
The overwhelming support the bill received in the last Assembly committee vote 73 to 1 (including Garcia’s aye vote) portends a dark path for our community, our energy rates and our lifeblood — water rights — if it continues on its path unimpeded by logic and rationale of how wrongly the debate has been framed by Mayes and proponents in describing the plight of the Coachella Valley ratepayer.
The issue has been framed as:
1) Unfair to Coachella Valley ratepayers of IID even though the IID charges 11.69 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) while the other Coachella Valley ratepayers west of La Quinta pay 23 cents per kWh in normal usage and up to 43 cents per kWh in peak usage hours through their provider Southern California Edison. It is common for Edison ratepayers to pay more than double than IID ratepayers. How unfair is that?
2) Taxation without representation: IID delivers a service to rate payers at a substantially lower rate than the other provider in the region (as well as state); yet somehow IID’s ratepayers in Coachella are cast as being the ones getting the short end of the stick. For some reason it’s been decided they need a seat at a table they didn’t even build to protect their interests. Meanwhile they are note complaining about having no such representation with So Cal Edison, which is gouging the ratepayers to enrich their investors in the for-profit company. Where’s the bill for that?
3) With 60 percent of IID’s ratepayers in Coachella Valley, they therefore entitled representation: IID is an irrigation district governed by state regulations, and energy delivery to the Coachella Valley region was negotiated by the Coachella Valley Water District and the IID for a 99-year term that ends in 2033. The contract for services in Coachella Valley was negotiated for the best interests of each region and the explosive growth East Coachella Valley has experienced the last 30 years could not have been predicted in the early 1930s. Ironically, it has been the availability of cheap electricity from IID that has aided that growth.
Assemblymember Mayes’ recent edits to his bill clearly demonstrate his lack of knowledge and understanding of our precious water rights. Mayes edits included removing the water rights provisions and possibly seating the new ex-officio member on the IID board in 2023. Mayes clearly understands that Gov. Newsom would not sign the bill into law under its original form due to the potential avalanche of litigation which is sure to follow.
Mayes’ “shoot and then aim” approach is a waste of taxpayers’ resources and time. The ongoing edits demonstrates Mayes lack of experience and legal understanding of the issues. Imperial Valley voters deserve their independence and sovereignty. It is very unfortunate that ratepayers in Coachella and Imperial valleys will be inheriting increased energy rates largely due to an inexperienced, disingenuous Coachella Valley puppet politician.
There are times difficult decisions must be made, like when a limb must be amputated to preserve the life of the body. We have reached that point with Coachella Valley.
Eric Montoya Reyes, 57 years young, is a lifelong resident of Brawley and community advocate and activist for the underserved.
Log In
