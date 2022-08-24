It was nice to hear the “Voice of the People” Judge Poli Flores Jr.in his essay about “Ganas”. It came out about a week or so ago in the IV Press. I was introduced to the concept (“Ganas”), maybe after seeing the great movie “Stand and Deliver”, but for sure, when I became a junior high counselor in Calexico in the ’80’s. There was a great team effort in our district among administrators, teachers, classified, parents and of course counselors, to increase the “Ganas”, the motivation to succeed and achieve in our students. In many ways, we were very successful.
One thing I very, very much appreciated in Judge Flores’ essay was his mention of counselors! They were acknowledged EIGHT TIMES! Wow, thanks for the love, Judge! As a retired counselor it is always great to run into students who are working, studying, thriving and achieving in the community. The new dean for San Diego State University, I.V. campus is also another homegrown success story. Not the only De Anza Junior High student from the University of Texas, El Paso. There are many success stories, and they all have to do with “Ganas”.
I appreciated the judge’s expressed love for counselors. Some students naturally have “Ganas”, and you can’t stop them from being successful. They will do well even with weak teachers and little home support. The motivation of many students can be a bit fragile though. If you pay attention to the fields of mental health, education and the criminal justice system, the theme of “trauma” is a reoccurring theme of training these days. PTSD used to be just for veterans, but it is not uncommon for youth that grow up in families with violence, abuse or addiction issues.
I worked at the largest junior high in the valley in the 80’s and 90’s and we used a variety of group counseling and support groups to help increase student “Ganas”. We also had many clubs and caring teachers. We found that having kids connected to education in positive ways, decreased depression, increased resiliency and led to improvements in academic outcomes. Counselors were connectors, both individually and bringing youth with similar issues together in a group or club. I am retired, so I am less acquainted with counseling these days for the school-aged, but I do know that El Centro and Brawley elementary schools have hired very good clinical social workers to help kids and increase “Ganas”. Let’s hope that funding continues for school counselors, positive people and programs.
— Jim Shinn, El Centro
Shinn is a retired school counselor, who works for IVC, teaching Sociology in our local state prisons.
