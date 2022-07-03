A READER WRITES: Gun violence

Where do we begin to explain how violent the United States has become? Gun violence is entrenched in our DNA, psyche and our culture, we have strayed off into the abyss. Will we ever climb out of it? I have my doubts but we must have hope and most importantly, we, as citizens, must take action, pass substantive gun control legislation and make changes that will reduce gun violence and restore public safety.
Unless you don’t mind more mass shootings, especially targeting innocent children. Imagine the God-awful bloody carnage at Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. This horrific incident was avoidable. It didn't have to happen if we had had substantive, common sense, gun control.
There is no place for any type of assault weapons in a civilized society but they will exist as long as politicians depend on financial contributions from the NRA and gun lobby for their political careers. Also, there are huge profits to be made from permissive gun laws and the proliferation of weapons of war in our society at the expense of little children being slaughtered.
The Republican Party is complicit in the proliferation of guns that leads to mass shootings. The Republicans have obstructed any passage of gun control. They have pretended to care by passing, recently, a shallow bipartisan gun control bill. Yes, it’s a baby step in the right direction but what’s needed is substantive reform, like universal background checks, raising the age to 21 and banning assault weapons.
I ask you, how many more mass shootings of children have to happen for you, the public, to realize Republicans don’t give a damn about your children? If they did, they would have certainly accepted substantive gun control reform. Sadly, for decades nothing has changed with Republicans but we, as the public, can change by mobilizing mass movements, holding elected political officials accountable and ousting Republicans and Democrats who oppose substantial gun control reform.
What does this all mean Republicans not wanting to pass substantive gun control? It means Republicans have ice water in their veins and they are financially beholden to the dictates of the NRA and gun lobby and their pure selfish concerns for power and their political careers solely drives their agenda.
The days after the mass killings at Robb elementary school, Republicans offered all kinds of reasons for the mass shootings except for the very easy accessibility to buy a gun.
In every industrialized nation, when a mass shooting has occurred their governments have immediately legislated stricter gun control laws, but not us. In spite of over 80 percent of Americans supporting some kind of gun control, we continue to be held hostage by the tyranny of a minority; the Republican Senate and the filibuster.
The Republican Party also offered solutions to preventing America’s surging gun violence. Their basic solution was to manufacture more weapons and dump them into the hands of the American people. How asinine.
Furthermore, the argument “the bad guy with a gun vs the good guy with a gun” is a lie. The cowardly inaction of the Uvalde police proves the argument to be untenable. In addition, police know the extreme violent impact the AR-15 rifle can have on the human body. Many of the children’s faces were unidentifiable along with some children decapitated.
Make no mistake, gun violence is a complex societal issue. Gun violence will not disappear unless we change our deep-seated gun culture. Also, what needs to be introduced are economic counter incentives to reduce the rapacious pursuit of profit among gun capitalists.
Finally, mass shootings are not inevitable. Like other industrialized nations have proven, they can be prevented. I implore you to support substantive gun control reform. Your children’s lives depend on it.
Bill Hodge is a former mayor and City Council member for the city of Calexico.
