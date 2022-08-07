A READER WRITES: Major cuts loom for Colorado River users

If you pay any attention to the news cycle, you have been bathed in the bad news on the Colorado River. A twenty-year drought and the prospect of permanently lower precipitation brought on by climate change have drawn down both Lake Mead and Lake Powell to dangerously low levels.
On June 15, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton raised an alarm equivalent to a call to battle stations. She advised all the contractors on the Colorado River to come up with a plan to save 2 to 4 million acre-feet of water next year. Based on recent rainfall patterns, this is 20-40% of the available water. If no plan is submitted by August 15, she warned, the Department of the Interior would decide how to do it.
Is it possible for the stakeholders on the River to agree on a plan by then? It’s not likely, as previous negotiations for water cuts have taken years, not two months. The stipulations about how water gets distributed from the hardest working river in the world run to thousands of pages. Teams of experts are needed just to understand all these details, much less come up with a plan to satisfy all the varied interests that span the gamut from tribes to farmers to cities to power generators to environmentalists.
There is a simple way to do it, of course, and that is to cut every user’s allocation by some factor to balance the amount of water that’s available with the amount of water used. Right now, it’s way out of balance.
A little background. The basic divvying up of the Colorado River occurred in 1922 and 1944. One hundred years ago, the Colorado River Commission divided the river between the Upper Basin states of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and New Mexico and the Lower Basin states of Arizona, Nevada, and California, awarding 7.5 million acre-feet per year for each basin. In 1944, Mexico was awarded an additional 1.5 million acre-feet. That totals an allocation of 16.5 million acre-feet.
The science of hydrology was not as advanced then as it is now, nor did the experts then have the tools to look very far into the past. But even so, the most expert opinions of the day reported that the river’s annual flow averaged about 15 million acre-feet per year. From the beginning, the policy makers allocated too much water.
This major error didn’t matter for many years. Because of the rapid growth of farming here and development in Los Angeles and San Diego, California quickly was able to reach and exceed its annual allocation of 4.4 million acre-feet. But Arizona, even as late as 1987 drew only half of its 2.8 maf allocation, and didn’t draw it all until 2002. And the Upper Basin states, even after 100 years of development, today use 4.0 maf out of their 7.5 maf entitlement.
The actual flow on the Colorado River in the last 20 years has been 12.3 maf per year. The Lower Basin states use 7.5, Mexico uses 1.5, and the Upper Basin states use 4.0. That’s a total of 13 million acre-feet to satisfy the present uses. Then we have to account for something that folks measuring the river in the 1920s didn’t have to think about: evaporation.
With the giant reservoirs of Lake Mead and Lake Powell and the reservoirs behind the thirteen other dams along the Colorado River, mother nature extracts another 2.4 million acre-feet per year via evaporation.
That means the River must contain 15.4 million-acre feet per year just to maintain its position today—with both Lake Mead and Lake Powell about 25% full. You can see where this leads. With 12.3 maf flowing into the river and 15.4 flowing out, the number for reduction is 3.1 million acre-feet.
The simplest way to find those 3.1 million acre-feet is to cut all users on the River by the same rate. What percent of the current consumptive use of 13 maf yields 3.1 maf? 24%.
How would a 24% cut affect us here in the Imperial Valley?
Some farmers will say the IID is exempt from cuts, due to our senior water rights. The Law of the River says that junior water rights holders like San Diego and Los Angeles must be cut before the IID has any cuts. But leaving IID out would mean that San Diego and LA would receive no water at all. Another gambit would be do demand payment for undelivered water.
With the IID also contractually obligated to transfer over 500,000 acre-feet of water, will those amounts be cut?
August 15 is coming right up. This crisis is very serious business. If you’re thinking about law school, it’s a good time to study water law. There will be lots of work for you.
Brian McNeece is a retired IVC instructor and administrator. He’s a member of the International Boundary & Water Commission Colorado River Citizens Forum and a longtime observer of local history. He can be reached at bmcneece@gmail.com
