A READER WRITES: Of COVID, of hosts, of enemies and zombies

It is the tragedy of our time that the greatest threat to mankind arrives not zombie-size, but visible to the human eye only under a microscope.
COVID-19 and its ever-evolving mutant variants arrive courtesy of human hosts who refuse to believe that such a small life-form can threaten not only their lives but those of every human being with whom they come into contact, be these coworkers, fellow students, concert attendees, audience members, husbands and wives and their unsuspecting, pre-school children.
I read aghast at folks who insist we give this enemy-of-mankind virus space and time and hosts, many, many hosts; that they deliver their children up to attend classes unmasked; that they be allowed to spread contagion at restaurants, bars, grocery stores and shopping malls, as if no other humans shared these same, common spaces.
Their comfort and convenience comes first; our collective public safety be damned! Let this invader kill us all! After all, it’s not 1941 Pearl Harbor, it’s not 1939 Germany; heck, it’s not even 9/11 and a handful of Al-Qaedans in passenger jets.
In their day, aiding and abetting such enemies was treason. Today, who suspected that openly inviting this microbe to invade one’s body and that of one’s fellows was a manifestation of “freedom,” downright “patriotic?”
If only COVID-19 and omicron or delta hijacked passenger planes, waved an enemy flag or, to use the Hollywood trope, walked our streets and malls limping and straggling, zombie-like, pale and grunting, thoughtless, mindless, reaching out with hungry limbs and hands to eat brains. It would then be a question of each one of us shouldering a 12-gauge before we took to the streets — in case we encountered these film-fiction malevolent monsters.
COVID, a real-world, serious threat, perhaps due to its infinitesimal size, receives ridicule and skepticism. Last I heard this “hoax” virus has killed 800,000 people in the United States (for purposes of comparison, San Francisco’s population is 875,000; imagine a city that size practically depopulated!), and 5.3 million people worldwide and counting ... (again, for comparison, Phoenix has a population of over 1.6 million; that’s three Phoenix’s dead and gone...).
But the COVID threat does not demand such protective firepower as a mythical zombie. All one requires to avoid contamination and not volunteer to host this virus (and thus help it mutate within us as voluntary, human-sized petri dishes!) is that one not inhale another’s COVID-bearing saliva particles — which the usual surgical mask and 6-feet distance will prevent. Rubbing one’s tear-ducts after touching a seriously contaminated surface may assist the virus’s entry.
All that we require for COVID-19 to stop in its tracks is that we vaccinate. Past and on-going vaccination campaigns have stopped polio, measles, whooping cough, tuberculosis, etc. Some required as a pre-condition to attend school or work. And few have demonstrated against such health and safety measures!
So today’s challenges and Russian-roulette-like dares and, dare I say it, invitations that the virus kill one, one’s loved ones, colleagues, fellow church-goers, and neighbors baffle me. I suppose the lessons of high school biology and history stick with me. Those bugs we saw under a microscopic lens killed millions of humans before we finally tamed them and locked them away. The misery and suffering and death and grief caused by one such invisible enemy during the days of the Black Plague seem to be lost on so many of our fellows, as do the losses and ravages caused by today’s sinister virus.
In my lifetime, from elementary and high school I still recall polio-stricken classmates and acquaintances walking with the aid of metal leg braces, and in some instances crutches. I read FDR often needed a wheelchair to get around; less fortunate survivors were confined inside an iron lung, to breathe for them. I do not have to “believe” that we share this universe and planet with microscopic beings, some more lethal than others. I’ve seen them first hand, and remember.
Simple cautionary measures work: washing one’s hands, inoculating and maintaining a safe distance from the ailing when unmasked. And, where necessary wearing a mask or taking a jab in the arm — for “team” humanity.
My condolences to those still stranded in a universe of superstition, unwarranted fears, and false bravado, who choose to side with mankind’s enemy. They endanger not only themselves but the rest of us who come in contact with them. Who knew that in our time some folks would choose to join the ranks of thoughtless contaminators, of zombies...?
Carlos Acuña lives in El Centro.
