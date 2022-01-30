A READER WRITES: Our democracy is in peril

I am sorry, but i have lost faith in the sustainability of American democracy. There are too many ominous warning signs to ignore.
I feel we are doomed. In 2024, when Donald Trump or his chosen puppet takes the presidential office, you can kiss democracy goodbye. We will languish in fear and authoritarianism, and the United States will evolve into a autocracy.
Putting aside the existential threat of climate change and the coronavirus , our nation is slowly creeping into darkness.The antecedents to this darkness has been historically, the polarization and severe partisanship of our political parties and society, as well as the metoric rise of corporate-financial lobbyists and dark money. Furthermore,Trump's presidency brought forth heightened anti-democratic activity with his arrogant behavior, abuse of the emolument clause, the attempted coup, the mafioso relationship with Attorney General Bill Barr and the apparent evolution of the Republican Party into Trump cultists has severely weakened our democracy.
The Republican Party is no longer the Grand Old Party, a party of principal, tradition, fiscal responsibility and community. It has spiraled into a tyrannical minority party bent on destruction.
The Republicans are having great success with voter suppression, stealing the opportunity to vote from mainly Blacks and other persons of color. Total disfranchisement is taking place. Civil rights have regressed over 50 years.
Republican obstructions have contributed to human suffering. Bills have been rejected through the filibuster on climate change, voting rights, minimum wage, police reform and gun control. They have lost all sense of democratic reasoning. Yet they are the formidable force in determining America's future. Lies and conspiracies flourish among them. Hate has conquered love. Something terrible is going to happen. Our civil liberties under Trump and Republicans, will fade away. The Trump family will become a dynasty and rule in perpetuity. Democracy will be a distant memory.
Republicans believe in nothing except obtaining and maintaining power. Since Trump's genuine defeat in 2020, the party has followed his lead to reconfigure the voting and electoral process to ensure victory in 2022 and 2024. Their fear of losing power and becoming a white minority has galvanized them to minimize the mail-in ballots, eliminate drop boxes, eliminate hundreds of polling places (especially in precincts that have a majority of people of color), shorten the voting time, make it difficult to qualify and obtain IDs. For example, no longer can voters use student IDs or utility bills as proof of identification; some ID forms have to be federally issued and notarized. Furthermore, Republicans know millions of working poor families don't drive, and with hundreds of neighborhood polling places closed, they are forced to travel long distances and then stand in line for hours before they can vote.
Now, as if these measures weren't enough, Republicans have seriously tampered with the electoral vote. Trump, with state politicians have executed, a purge against non-partisan state electoral officials who refused to accept the Big Lie. Many of these officials have been threatened by phone and email. In many cases, they have been replaced with radical Trump supporters in order to stake the deck and control the outcome of future elections.
Democrats seem clueless on how to fight fire with fire. They cower in the corner, where their protest is barely audible. Democrat leadership and strategy are impotent. President Biden can't seem to find his way; he and his party are in disarray. They need to take the lead, get angry, strike back and save this country.
Also, they shouldn't allow one corporate Democratic senator who is in the pockets of coal companies hold them and the country for ransom.
Sens. Manchin and Sinema have displayed sheer stupidity and weak character in undermining the Build Back Better plan and the two voting rights bills in Congress. They have failed to provide any reasonable explanation for their positions. The media did hardly anything to call them out. It's a disgrace Manchin wasn't ridiculed 24/7 when he publicly displayed shocking ignorance about basic facts of the filibuster's history. The media didn't lay a glove on him. It's an absolute disgrace the two of them can get away with proclaiming firm support for the voting rights bill while personally killing the bill and grandstanding about it.
In these tumultuous times the Democrats can be heroes by spreading the common wealth.
I hope that I am proven wrong and Democrats and our citizenry can save democracy, but time is running out. The Republican coup is right around the corner.
Bill Hodge is a former mayor and City Council member for the city of Calexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.