A READER WRITES: Planning for certainty

In Thursday’s Imperial Valley Press, an article entitled “Farmers concerned about potential water cuts” warned that, “Imperial Valley farmers may need to drastically change plans to grow crops this autumn if an Imperial Irrigation District (IID) plan to retroactively curtail water usage back to January goes forward.”
The alarming headline and lede do not accurately characterize the ongoing and straightforward process to ensure that Imperial Valley lives within – and doesn’t exceed – our community’s Colorado River allocation.
The IID diverts water from the Colorado River and delivers that water to users in the Imperial Valley. IID has some of the oldest and most secure rights on the Colorado River and, as a result, has been largely insulated from the impact of ongoing drought across the Colorado River Basin and the western United States more broadly.
Currently, the only impact of ongoing drought to Imperial Valley is limited to the suspension of a policy that ordinarily allows for the use of slightly extra water in a non-shortage year if it is promptly paid back in the next. Without that policy, IID is allowed to divert up to our cap, but not beyond it.
The IID board’s unanimous action on Tuesday directed the development of a plan to ensure that Imperial Valley maximizes beneficial uses of our available water supply for the welfare of our community without exceeding our cap.
At present, Imperial Valley’s projected use by the end of the year is about 3 percent more than we are allowed. The elevated water demands Imperial Valley is experiencing this year are due to record commodity prices, food supply shortages, new demands created by the crisis in Ukraine, hotter and windier weather to date this year.
Since IID has a fixed annual Colorado River entitlement, it must adopt policies to live within this available capped water supply, and individual agricultural, municipal, and industrial users in Imperial Valley must also live within their own fair and equitable budgets. It is vital that our available water supplies are beneficially used to feed people and support our community, while not exceeding what is available to us.
Contrary to the Press headline, IID and its customers will be receiving a 100 percent water supply in 2022, unlike other regions across California and the Colorado River Basin where many farmers and cities are receiving paltry 5 percent allocations, or nothing at all.
Where other areas are learning to survive with much less, or no surface water supplies, our community’s task is to live within our means, not beyond them.
Imperial Valley is blessed to have a robust and secure Colorado River water supply, and for that we should be thankful and be proactive in protecting it and maximizing its beneficial uses. IID will be hosting stakeholder meetings at the end of this month and in early June to ensure the district and its customers work together to develop a plan for the certainty we all need this year.
JB Hamby is the IID director for Division 2.
