In response to a portion of Editor Roman Flores' column of July 4 and one from Christine Flowers on June 28 regarding abortion, we pro-choicers are not inherently pro-abortion.
I do not like abortion and would urge a girl/woman considering one to explore all options with her family, social agencies and medical provider. However, I believe the ultimate choice is hers. There are as many reasons to choose an abortion as there are those considering one.
The common pro-life view that promiscuous women flippantly choosing abortion accounts for many procedures is false. However, in our society we do not (or at least should not) take away the rights of the many for the misbehavior of the few.
Also, the pro-life contention of pro-choicers pushing late-term abortions and that being common is also false.
This political rhetoric gets us nowhere. Whatever our views, we should all work together to address the real issue: reducing the number of crisis pregnancies. We should all agree on that.
– Gary Redfern, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.