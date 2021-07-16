A READER WRITES: Renewable mandate is a win for geothermal and the county

On Sept. 12, 2002, then-Gov. Gray Davis signed SB 1078 which required the state of California to generate 20 percent of its electricity from renewable energy no later than 2017 and established one of the most stringent renewables portfolio standard in the nation.
This action accelerated the mandate for renewable power in a series of executive orders and legislative actions. Despite that, only two geothermal power plants were built in Imperial County during that time, and those new plants were unable to obtain power purchase agreements with Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas and Electric, or Pacific Gas and Electric.
Imperial County watched with interest as the investor-owned utilities and municipal power companies began procuring solar and wind energy to meet these goals, all while excluding geothermal energy from their procurement plans. In response, Imperial County, in collaboration with Imperial Irrigation District, began advocating for geothermal energy’s inclusion in the renewable portfolio standard to ensure the state met its obligation while simultaneously benefitting the people and economy of the Imperial County.
Over the past decade, your Board of Supervisors and the county administration continued to heavily advocate to the state Legislature, then-Gov. Jerry Brown and the public utility commissioners with very little success, up until an adoption of a proposal in June of this year.
On June 24, nearly two decades since the signing of SB 1078, the California Public Utility Commission adopted the proposed integrated resource planning document; which includes a requirement for 1,000 megawatts of new dispatchable renewable energy (geothermal power) by 2026. The CPUC’s action is a mandate on the investor-owned utilities and the municipal power companies to procure power for their service areas with a proportionate share of this power.
Solar and wind provide clean power for California but are dependent on the sun and weather for production, Furthermore, they cannot replace existing baseload energy produced like geothermal. We applaud the utility commission for recognizing geothermal power for the SB 100 goals of 100 percent renewable energy by 2045 and 60 percent renewable energy by 2030.
Lithium Valley is becoming the long-envisioned reality and the “white gold” can be found in our geothermal brine. Every Salton Sea geothermal project proposal pivoted their development to lithium extraction with geothermal power sometime in 2017.
On July 2, General Motors announced a multi-million dollar investment in Controlled Thermal Resources lithium extraction plant at the Salton Sea. The General Motors announcement was followed by the Stellantis (Fiat and Jeep) contracting for lithium from Controlled Thermal Resources.
CalEnergy and Energy Source geothermal companies have lithium extraction projects in the Salton Sea area. These mineral agreements could deliver 60,000 tons of lithium by 2024, with current lithium trading prices at $16,000 per metric ton, the commodity will continue to rise as electric vehicle and battery storage demand becomes more prolific.
Together, geothermal and lithium projects represent billions of dollars of investment and new employment opportunities across the Valley. Our natural resources will provide a constant renewable power source and secure strategic element for California and the United States.
Can we all benefit from this development?
Will our infrastructure, housing, and education see a direct benefit?
Will our environment be protected and impacts mitigated to improve our quality of life?
To all these questions, the answer is yes.
Imperial County is currently coordinating conversations between communities, environmental justice and industry to balance the needs of the development and the concerns of the community to take a proactive approach to make certain that our region doesn’t miss out on this opportunity that can change the future of our County in a positive way for all.
We got a geothermal win, now let’s build on it.
Supervisor Ryan Kelley represents Imperial County’s District 4.
